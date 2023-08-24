'Top-class stayer' Coltrane returns to winning ways in the Lonsdale Cup under Oisin Murphy

The consistent Coltrane gained a deserved success in the Weatherbys Hamilton Lonsdale Cup at York.

Ridden by Oisin Murphy, Coltrane was sent off at odds of 11-4 and saw off 5-2 favourite Courage Mon Ami by a length and a half. Giavellotto was a further half a length back in third.

On the back of his victory, Coltrane was cut to 11-4 (from 5-1) by Paddy Power for the Group 2 Qipco British Champions Long Distance Cup at Ascot in October.

After the race Murphy told ITV Racing: “He’s truly a top-class stayer when we get it right, this means the world. I love this meeting and have been very lucky to ride superstars like Roaring Lion here – to win this race is a dream come true.

“I have to really applaud Andrew Balding and the owners because I had a quiet spell and my confidence was a little low but they continued their belief in me. It meant I could go into today’s race with an open mind.”

Much of the interest in the build up to this race had been on the tactics Tom Marquand would deploy on runaway Goodwood Cup winner Quickthorn.

Murphy admitted as much, saying: “I was really questioning what to do but I trusted my instincts, we had a nice start and I was able to ride him from there.

Quickthorn never travelled as fluently as he had done at Goodwood and the 4-1 shot ultimately faded in the last two furlongs, coming home last of the six finishers.

This race report is being updated and more news will follow shortly

