Connor Beasley hit with ten-day suspension for causing fall of rival in dramatic race

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Connor Beasley was suspended for ten days for careless riding aboard Final Night in the mile handicap after the stewards deemed him to have caused the fall of Mark Winn and Rajapour a furlong from home.

Beasley was found to have manoeuvred his mount left when not sufficiently clear, forcing Son off his intended line and causing Rajapour, the 9-2 second-favourite, to clip heels and fall.

Winn, who was lucky to escape injury, was quickly to his feet, while Rajapour was reported to be fine after being assessed by the on-course vets.

Beasley, who declined to comment on the incident, will be banned between August 8-17, with the suspension ending in time for the start of the four-day Ebor meeting the following day.

In a dramatic race, Final Night finished second, three-quarters of a length behind 5-1 shot Dwindling Funds , who was back to winning ways after landing six races last year.

Connections of Dwindling Funds and rider Paul Mulrennan after victory in the drama-filled 1m handicap Credit: Andrew Parker (racingpost.com/photos)

The Jim Goldie-trained five-year-old stayed out of trouble on the front-end and battled on gamely against a strong crosswind to score under Paul Mulrennan.

"You can upgrade that performance because of the wind in front and he did well to keep going," said Goldie. "He was one of the horses of last season and he's still progressing."

Fourth time lucky

Such are the quirks of racing, Stratusnine had beaten 38 out of 41 horses in three previous runs at York and still not managed victory. Yet, against another 20 rivals in the £100,000 Sky Bet Dash, he put that right to gain a much-deserved victory.

James Doyle brought the Hugo Palmer-trained four-year-old to the favoured inside rail and controlled the race on the way to a half-length success over the fast-finishing Coul Angel.

Stratusnine holds an entry in Saturday's Stewards' Cup, but connections will also consider returning to the track for next month's Ebor meeting.

Joint-owner Russell Morris said: "He absolutely deserved that as he's been knocking on the door. There's the Stewards' Cup and we'll see how he comes out of the race. But he loves York and we'll look to come back here for the Ebor festival as well as there are a couple of options, including a five-and-a-half-furlong handicap."

'Very special' win

The hints dropped by Jamie Hamilton at home paid off when he landed a "very special" victory in the Jump Jockeys' Nunthorpe on Kodiac Thriller for his boss Mark Walford.

Hamilton was locked in a battle with the leaders a long way out, but the 17-2 winner responded gamely to score by half a length.

"Everything happened so quickly and to ride a winner at York is very special," said Hamilton, whose last Flat success came during his days as an amateur.

"Mark has got a couple of sprinters this year and I kept making suggestions that they might suit this race. We look forward to it all year round. It's great to be part of it and to win it is even better."

Another crack at next month's Great St Wilfrid is on the cards for Kodiac Thriller, who was second in the big sprint handicap at Ripon last year.

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