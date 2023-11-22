Conditional jockey Ned Fox gears up for exciting Saturday ride with narrow Ffos Las winner

Conditional jockey Ned Fox prepared for one of the biggest rides of his career aboard Funambule Sivola in Saturday's Jim Barry Hurst Park Handicap Chase at Ascot with a well-executed winner at Ffos Las.

He partnered Georges Saint to win from the front in the 2m3½f handicap chase, holding off Walkinthewoods by a neck as the front two finished well clear.

The result continues an excellent spell for Venetia Williams – who has had 12 winners from 28 runners in the last fortnight – and she has trusted Fox with the big weekend opportunity with stable jockey Charlie Deutsch at Haydock to ride Royale Pagaille in the Grade 1 Betfair Chase.

"I'm very lucky to be attached to the yard," Fox told Sky Sports Racing. "I've managed to get a nice chance on Saturday at Ascot as well with Funambule Sivola. That's a ride I'm really looking forward to."

Fox is enjoying a good time of it too, with the winner his third in November from just nine rides.

The jockey added: "A couple of times he came out of my hands, he was very exuberant. I got in front and he looked around a bit and the ground was really testing so he was getting a bit tired. He stuck his neck out though and was brilliant for me."

Impressive winner

The Sam Thomas-trained Lump Sum displayed no issues with the testing surface in west Wales as he powered clear to make a successful hurdling debut in the 2m maiden by ten lengths.

The Racing Post Annual 2024 is out now! This exciting review of the racing year has 208 colour pages packed with the best stories and is beautifully illustrated with stunning images. The perfect gift at £19.99. To order, click here or call 01933 304858.