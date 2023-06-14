'Complicated individual' comes right to land major gamble for Adam West

The progressive Noahthirtytwored landed a gamble in Newton Abbot's highlight 2m½f handicap chase after being trimmed to 2-1 (from 7) with bet365 throughout the day.

The seven-year-old was backed into favouritism despite failing to win since recording success over the course and distance last September but stayed on strongly to hold off Light N Strike in the closing stages. The victory was the sixth of his career and off a mark 32lb higher than the first of those at Southwell last April.

Trainer Adam West admitted the horse had been difficult to get right but hoped he could continue to improve. He said: "It looked like it thinned out as the race unfolded but it's probably because of the ridiculous fractions they set up front from the beginning – it played into our hands a little bit.

"He's a very complicated individual and it's taken a while to figure out what's going on with him. He loves a scrap and is a bit cheeky and lairy but we know he prefers going left-handed and while he has a bit of a knee action he likes good ground. He's a big character at home.

"I'd like to step him up a bit as he finished well there and I'll try and find a nice pot where there's plenty of pace. Hopefully he'll grab it again."

Good day

Seamus Mullins enjoyed a double as Sharp Note struck in the opening 3m2f novice handicap chase under Micheal Nolan and Vin Rouge ran out an impressive winner of the 2m1f handicap hurdle with Sam Twiston-Davies aboard.

Read these next:

'I realise how lucky I am' - teenage table-topper Danny Gilligan reflects on stunning start to season

Animal Rising threatens to disrupt Royal Ascot if racing leaders fail to engage in TV debate

Sharpen up for Royal Ascot and get 50% off Racing Post Members' Club

Place a £5+ bet on the Racing Post app between June 5 and August 27 to be in with a chance to win the trip of a lifetime to the 2023 Breeders' Cup. Your bet must be placed on the Racing Post app and can be with any bookmaker. Max entry per user is once per week, and 12 in total. Find out more about the competition prize here