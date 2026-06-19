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Venetian Sun shines again as 11-8 market leader lands Commonwealth Cup to delight of favourite-backers
- 1st21Venetian Sunfav11/8
- 2nd20Spicy Marg50/1
- 3rd6Division8/1
Venetian Sun, the week’s banker for so many punters, justified the confidence by landing the Group 1 Commonwealth Cup as the 11-8 favourite.
The three-year-old filly, so spectacular in victory at Haydock last time, was workmanlike on this occasion as she narrowly held off 50-1 shot Spicy Marg, although in truth she never looked like getting beaten under Clifford Lee.
Division was back in third with Havana Anna taking fourth spot.
Clifford Lee, whose career has been massively boosted by his partnership with Venetian Sun, oozed confidence throughout.
After tracking the leaders, he produced Venetian Sun to lead inside the final furlong and, although outsider Spicy Marg massively outran her odds to produce an exciting finish, the winner scored with a bit in hand.
Winning owner Tony Bloom said: “Venetian Sun is very special. To get any Group 1 winner is incredible.
“It was really close. I’m delighted for the horse, happy for Clifford, and thrilled for Karl [Burke]. What a horse.”
Lee, who knows the filly so well, said: “It’s fantastic. She got me my first Group 1 in France last year and it’s a pleasure to ride her.
“It’s all about these big days. I’m delighted.”
This race report is being updated and more news will follow shortly.
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