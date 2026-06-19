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Reportstoday
15:05 Ascot

Venetian Sun shines again as 11-8 market leader lands Commonwealth Cup to delight of favourite-backers

Venetian Sun: holds an entry in the Cheveley Park Stakes for Karl Burke
Venetian Sun: justified favouritism in the Commonwealth CupCredit: Patrick McCann
Play22 ran
15:05 AscotFlat Turf, Group 1
Distance: 6fClass: 1
  • 1st
    Silk
    21Venetian Sun
    fav11/8
  • 2nd
    Silk
    20Spicy Marg
    50/1
  • 3rd
    Silk
    6Division
    8/1
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Venetian Sun, the week’s banker for so many punters, justified the confidence by landing the Group 1 Commonwealth Cup as the 11-8 favourite.

The three-year-old filly, so spectacular in victory at Haydock last time, was workmanlike on this occasion as she narrowly held off 50-1 shot Spicy Marg, although in truth she never looked like getting beaten under Clifford Lee.

Division was back in third with Havana Anna taking fourth spot. 

Clifford Lee, whose career has been massively boosted by his partnership with Venetian Sun, oozed confidence throughout.

After tracking the leaders, he produced Venetian Sun to lead inside the final furlong and, although outsider Spicy Marg massively outran her odds to produce an exciting finish, the winner scored with a bit in hand.

Winning owner Tony Bloom said: “Venetian Sun is very special. To get any Group 1 winner is incredible.

“It was really close. I’m delighted for the horse, happy for Clifford, and thrilled for Karl [Burke]. What a horse.”

Lee, who knows the filly so well, said: “It’s fantastic. She got me my first Group 1 in France last year and it’s a pleasure to ride her.

“It’s all about these big days. I’m delighted.”

This race report is being updated and more news will follow shortly.

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15:05 AscotPlay
Commonwealth Cup (Group 1) (No Geldings)22 ran
  • 1st
    Silk
    21Venetian Sun
    fav11/8
  • 2nd
    Silk
    20Spicy Marg
    50/1
  • 3rd
    Silk
    6Division
    8/1
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