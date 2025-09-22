'Coming to the line it was sickening' - Freddie Gordon apologises after almost throwing away Fontwell victory

Jockey Freddie Gordon was the first to hold his hands up after almost throwing away victory on Jorebel in the opening 2m1½f novice handicap hurdle .

Gordon, who was riding for his father Chris in the conditional jockeys' contest, had a comfortable lead following the final flight, but eased up heading up the hill towards the line before being left to battle it out at the finish with the rallying Hill Station.

Gordon managed to regain his composure on the 3-1 second favourite and secured victory by a nose, although he was quick to apologise after the incident.

He said: "I'm so sorry about that. I looked behind me and all I could see was a loose horse [Graham], and the one behind me [Hill Station] was covered by that loose horse.

"I looked at the screen and realised there was another one next to me. Coming to the line it was sickening because there was a big delay and I didn't know if I'd won or not.

"It's a very lucky day for me and I'm sorry for giving everyone a heart attack as they probably had a few quid on me. It's a day I won't forget and a mistake I hopefully don't make again."

Explaining why he eased up, Gordon told Sky Sports Racing: "For a horse, it's good for them to have a nice time rather than being slapped down the shoulder and given a push. For his sake, I was trying to give him a nice time because I thought I was so far ahead, but I wasn't."

The stewards held an enquiry after which Gordon was reminded of his responsibility to ride his mount fully to the line.

How the incident unfolded

Jorebel (green) starts to ease up under Freddie Gordon who fails to see Hill Station coming Credit: Sky Sports Racing

Hill Station (left) draws close under Luke Scott with Gordon late to react Credit: Sky Sports Racing

Jorebel has to make a renewed effort in the battle for the line Credit: Sky Sports Racing

Jorebel just about gets his head in front to win by a nose Credit: Sky Sports Racing

What the stewards' report said

An enquiry was held into Freddie Gordon’s ride on the winner, Jorebel (FR), which was clear approaching the final fence, when Gordon started to ease his mount inside the final furlong, to hold on by a nose. Gordon’s explanation that he had looked over his left shoulder twice and on both occasions the loose horse had obscured his view of the strongly finishing second-placed horse, was noted. However, he was nonetheless reminded of his responsibility to ensure that he rides his mount out fully to the finish line.

