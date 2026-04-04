Colin Keane hoovers up both Listed contests before going on to complete a treble

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There were doubles everywhere you looked on the card at Cork, with dual wins for Paddy Twomey and Billy Lee, but Colin Keane outdid them both with a treble that included both stakes contests.

Keane got the first of his wins in the Listed Irish Stallion Farms EBF Cork Stakes as the 10-1 chance Navassa Island won with a swagger for trainer Michael O'Callaghan.

Placed seven times in stakes races, the five-year-old finally got her win at this higher level and did it easily. Surging clear up the stands' rail, there were three and a quarter lengths back to the runner-up Soldier’s Tree while the 11-8 favourite King Cuan had to settle for third.

"She's a filly that really deserved to win a stakes race," said O'Callaghan. "She was second in a Group 3 on her first ever run as a two-year-old. Well done to the lads who own her to persevere and give us another go with her this year.

"We had her ready today, knowing she would have her conditions and you can go anywhere you like with her on heavy ground. A spring and autumn campaign is the plan."

Punters were all over Wemightakedlongway in the Listed Noblesse Stakes, with the top-rated of the field sent off the 11-10 favourite. However, warning signals were sounding from a fair way out for favourite backers, while Keane was getting a response from Paddy Twomey's second string Moody all the way up the run-in to win by half a length.

It was a successful stable debut for the 6-1 chance after being bought for €125,000 following a French maiden victory.

"I'm delighted for connections. She's the first horse I've had for them," Twomey said. "She had two runs in France and looked to have a positive profile. She looks like a nice filly."

Keane rounded off a tremendous day's work when landing the mile handicap aboard 9-2 chance Empty Wallet for Ger Lyons.

Lee in luck

Billy Lee was not waiting around and quickly rode a double, beginning with the Twomey-trained newcomer Velozee in the 5f fillies' maiden.

The 11-4 chance prevailed by a short head in a three-way photo-finish and there could be more to come from the Sioux Nation filly, according to Twomey.

"She was only ready to start today," he said. "I thought she was a nice filly and felt if she won, she would confirm it and she has done that. The First Flier is an obvious race in a month's time."

Oh Cecelia was the next to benefit from Lee's guidance as the 100-30 favourite showed no ill effects from racing on successive days in the 5f rated race.

Ninth at the Curragh the day before, when denied a clear run, the three-year-old had more luck here and won comfortably.

Winning trainer Ken Condon said: "She was slightly unlucky yesterday and didn’t get a run when she needed it, but she was eye-catching towards the line. She ate up last night and jogged up well this morning, so we said we would come again and I'm glad we did."

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