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Reportstoday
17:18 Gowran Park

Colin Keane handed seven-day ban for failing to achieve best possible placing in Gowran maiden

Colin Keane at Tipperary this week
Colin Keane: suspended for seven daysCredit: Patrick McCann
Play7 ran
17:18 Gowran ParkFlat Turf, Maiden
Distance: 7fClass:
  • 1st
    Silk
    1Go Just Do It
    fav8/13
  • 2nd
    Silk
    6Solana Beach
    14/1
  • 3rd
    Silk
    4Sindagan
    11/8
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Juddmonte's retained rider Colin Keane received a seven-day ban for failing to achieve the best possible placing aboard 11-8 chance Sindagan.

Keane was riding the Johnny Murtagh-trained three-year-old and held a prominent position in touch with the leaders through the race's early stages. 

He was in second behind 8-13 favourite Go Just Do It entering the final furlong before appearing to ease his mount in the closing stages, allowing 14-1 chance Solana Beach to beat him into second by a short head.

The raceday stewards found that Keane had eased his riding and suspended him for seven days.

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17:18 Gowran ParkPlay
Gowran Park Golf Club Maiden7 ran
  • 1st
    Silk
    1Go Just Do It
    fav8/13
  • 2nd
    Silk
    6Solana Beach
    14/1
  • 3rd
    Silk
    4Sindagan
    11/8
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