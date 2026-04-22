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Colin Keane handed seven-day ban for failing to achieve best possible placing in Gowran maiden
- 1st1Go Just Do Itfav8/13
- 2nd6Solana Beach14/1
- 3rd4Sindagan11/8
Juddmonte's retained rider Colin Keane received a seven-day ban for failing to achieve the best possible placing aboard 11-8 chance Sindagan.
Keane was riding the Johnny Murtagh-trained three-year-old and held a prominent position in touch with the leaders through the race's early stages.
He was in second behind 8-13 favourite Go Just Do It entering the final furlong before appearing to ease his mount in the closing stages, allowing 14-1 chance Solana Beach to beat him into second by a short head.
The raceday stewards found that Keane had eased his riding and suspended him for seven days.
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