Coast gives Scott Dixon team a boost at Lingfield after Southwell yard is flooded again

Scott Dixon gained some compensation after his yard at Southwell flooded out for the second time in as many months when Coast sailed home in the second division of the 6f apprentice classified stakes.

The five-year-old is owned by the Southwell Racing Club but does most of his running at Wolverhampton these days, where Dixon has a second yard and the Southwell team were evacuated to just two days previously.

Winning rider and Dixon’s apprentice Elisha Whittington told Sky Sports: “Unfortunately, our Southwell yard flooded again two days ago and we had to take all the horses back to Wolverhampton. This will have cheered the team up a bit and it’s our first winner of 2024.”

Mob rule

Lavender Hill Mob is named after a British comedy film from the 1950s and had the last laugh in the restricted mile novice .

The well-backed 10-11 favourite had plenty to do turning for home under Callum Shepherd but found enough to give Newmarket trainer Michael Bell his first winner of the year at the second attempt.

He said: “The winner is owned by the Gredleys, but the family of one of our other owners was involved in the production of Lavender Hill Mob, which is a remarkable coincidence.”

Havlin haul

Robert Havlin, Lydia Richards and Aura Racing combined for a double, which kicked off when Shalfa landed the 1m4f fillies’ handicap .

Stablemate Capstan also landed a gamble after being backed into 4-1 (from 8) when bagging division two of the 1m4f handicap .

