Clive Cox eyes Group 1 with Coppull 'back in the fast lane' after impressive Group 2 Hungerford Stakes success

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It has been six years since Clive Cox struck at the highest level, but he believes Coppull can be the one to end that run after delivering the kind of performance he anticipated in the Group 2 Visit Malta Hungerford Stakes.

A winner of this race with Lethal Force in 2012, Cox was confident about a big display from his three-year-old, who came agonisingly close when fourth in last month's July Cup, leaving his trainer "a little deflated".

It was all smiles for the Lambourn trainer this time around, as Coppull delivered on his promise to power home from the front to defeat Prince Of India and complete a hat-trick on the day for jockey Hector Crouch.

Cox said: "It's given us confidence, and it puts us back in the fast lane where we've always wanted to be.

"We won this race with Lethal Force in 2012, and he made the running that day. He was in front all the way, never mind from halfway, and to be able to hold on against a quality field that included Group 1 performers is a really special feeling.

"I was thrilled with him. You have to prove you can get seven, and that prospect was very possible, but that will give him a lot of confidence, the way he's won that with such authority and class."

Clive Cox all smiles after winning the feature race at Newbury Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

When asked if Coppull can be the Group 1 horse Cox has craved since Supremacy's Middle Park success in 2020, he replied: "He can. It's possible. I'm delighted he's carried out the performance I knew he had.

"I'm over the moon. It's a long year, and we start prepping these horses earlier every year. It's so important to be here on the big stage, and I'm so grateful to all my team and owners. It means the world."

The Betfair Sprint Cup at Haydock on September 5 is the contest Cox is leaning towards with Coppull, who also landed the Group 2 Richmond Stakes at Glorious Goodwood as a juvenile.

Coppull was cut to 8-1 (from 12) with Coral for the Group 1, and Cox said: "We've got choices. He's still quick enough for six furlongs – Lethal Force went on to be champion sprinter the year after he won this – and I'm still not convinced he'll like the ground soft.

"If he comes back right, we could still go for the Sprint Cup at Haydock. That would give us confidence after today, but we still have the Park Stakes, which he'd have a penalty in now."

For owner-breeder David Armstrong, he has another horse he is excited by.

When asked to name the dream race he'd like to win with Coppull, he said: "The July Cup. We ran Mayson in 2012, and this lad is a grandson. It wasn't to be, but we're happy winning any race – from a maiden right up to the top.

"They're all the same when you've bred the horses. You just hope you've bred a good horse, so Haydock, Park Stakes, it doesn't matter to me."

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