'He shows absolutely nothing' - dark horse Highstakesplayer maintains unbeaten chasing record with clinical performance

Highstakesplayer resumed his career in excellent style after he delivered a smooth performance to land the feature 3m handicap chase.

The eight-year-old was running for the first time in 458 days but appeared anything but rusty under Stan Sheppard, who found himself with plenty of horse under him to score by half a length and set up a shot at an exciting spring target.

Trainer Tom Lacey was particularly encouraged by the way Highstakesplayer dug in to repel Iconic Muddle and Killer Kane in the closing stages and believes there is plenty of improvement to come.

Highstakesplayer produces another clean leap on his way to success at Kempton Credit: Mark Cranham

"What encouraged me most was how he picked up after the last because I was just waiting for him to blow up," he said after debriefing co-owner Ashley Head. "We weren't completely sure where we were with him.

"He should come forward plenty for the run and he could go to the 3m1f handicap at the Grand National meeting which I won with Thomas Patrick, but we'll try and pick something out in between. His jumping is a real asset – he took three lengths out of them at the last ditch."

Highstakesplayer took his record to five wins from 13 starts and Lacey feels he hasn't yet found his limit given his lethargic nature at home.

"He shows absolutely nothing," he said. "You wouldn’t even know was in the string, he'll only do what you ask him to do – he's super."

Aintree bound

Max McNeill will have a select group of runners at the Cheltenham Festival but will likely wait for Aintree to retry Grade 1 company with Masaccio following a comfortable success in the 2m5f novice hurdle.

The grey will go to the Grand National meeting full of confidence after he drew eight and a half lengths clear of Tough Approach under Tom Cannon, putting a disappointing effort in the Challow Hurdle behind him in the process.

Masaccio: set for Aintree after success in the 2m5f novice hurdle Credit: Mark Cranham

"The pressure was on today," McNeill, who owns the horse with Niall Farrell, said. "He showed he's a good horse. I don't think he completely fired at Newbury last time and we'll speak to everyone and work out where we're going to go. My view is that we'll go to Aintree for the Sefton Novices' Hurdle."

The owner, whose blue, white and maroon silks have been carried to big-race success by the likes of The Worlds End and Grumeti, has slimmed his interest in the sport in recent years but still finds himself with a strong Cheltenham team, including two exciting young prospects.

"I still love it as much as ever," he said. "We've cut down a little bit and rationalised but we're still investing in the right areas and we have some great co-owners. We plan to run a lovely horse called Quebecois alongside Lieutenant Mayne in the Champion Bumper."

