'Clearly that's his trip now' - Al Aasy defies market vibes with classy success in Listed Steventon Stakes

Al Aasy confounded market expectations as he stamped his class on the Listed Steventon Stakes to set up a return to Group company this summer.

Sent off a bigger price for the bet365-backed contest than when 7-4 favourite for the 2021 Coronation Cup, Al Aasy drifted from odds-on in the week to return as 100-30 second favourite and backers who ignored the market negativity never had a moment's worry.

Winning trainer William Haggas described training the Shadwell-owned six-year-old as a "battle" but there is no doubting his ability and a hike in class now beckons.

"That's very satisfying for everyone involved with the horse," said Haggas. "They badgered me to run him over a mile and a quarter. I wouldn't do it but I finally succumbed and clearly, now aged six, that's his trip."

On the patient approach to training Al Aasy, Haggas added: "Physically, he's been a battle and mentally he's not straightforward either. He's had a couple of injuries and he still doesn't look right in his skin but he's coming. He'll go for the Group 3 Rose of Lancaster at Haydock on August 12 next."

Impressive Sketch show

It's been a "frustrating" season for Freddie and Martyn Meade but the father-and-son team are hoping Sketch's emphatic debut success in division one of the 6f novice is a sign of better times ahead.

Before Saturday the Meades had sent out just three winners from 22 runners, with their Manton stable failing to fire on all cylinders, but Sketch scorched to a five-length success under Tom Marquand.

"He showed he was good at home but you can often end up eating your words when they get to the racecourse, so I thought I'd keep my mouth shut," said a delighted Martyn Meade. "Tom loved him and said he was very professional and we still don't know how good he is at this stage. I don't see any point in carrying a penalty in another race like this. What do you prove?

"You have to be bold and something like the Richmond Stakes at Goodwood is a possibility providing it doesn't come too quickly."

Assessing the stable's season, Freddie Meade added: "It's been very frustrating and stop-start with a lot of the horses. They just haven't been 100 per cent and we've waited for them to come right.

"We've had a lot of allergy issues and it's just been one of those seasons. Hopefully this is the turning point and we can hit the ground running with a few nice ones now."

Sweet success



Sweet William was cut to 10-1 co-favourite (from 16) with Paddy Power for next month's Sky Bet Ebor after an impressive success in the 2m½f handicap but owner-breeder Philippa Cooper thought it was unlikely the lightly raced four-year-old would make it to the Knavesmire on August 26.

Sweet William wins the the 2m½f handicap Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Stepping up more than half a mile in trip for the first time, Sweet William looked a stayer of considerable potential as he put daylight between himself and his rivals in the closing stages under Rab Havlin.

Cooper said: "We take one race at a time but I think he'd need another penalty to get into the Ebor and these big handicaps aren't my bag to be honest, but John and Thady Gosden have helped so much with this horse's journey and they will decide."

The Gosdens secured a double on the card and provided Frankie Dettori with a winner on his return from a lengthy suspension when Sweet Memories landed the 1m2f novice for fillies aged three and up. Dettori wasn't hanging about after the race, however, as he dashed off to cook a 26th anniversary meal for wife Catherine.

Read these next:

'We were in a bit of trouble' - Savethelastdance hits 999-1 in-running before flying home for Irish Oaks glory

Sale price no burden for impressive Weatherbys Super Sprint winner Relief Rally

'There wasn't much room' - Commanche Falls squeezes through in time to reward favourite backers in Hackwood

'He just livens up coming here' - Art Power impresses again as he keeps up his perfect Irish record

'What a ride' - Harry Cobden's waiting masterclass helps Born Famous make it five in a row

'We love it' - Too Friendly gives flourishing trainer James Owen sweet Summer Hurdle success

Sign up to receive On The Nose, our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.