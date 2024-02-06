Classy Golden Ace cut for Mares' Novices' Hurdle after strong-travelling success

Today's Offers 8 All offers

Golden Ace was cut to 10-1 (from 14) by Paddy Power for the Mares' Novices' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival next month after extending her unbeaten record over jumps to two with a stylish victory in the 2m½f mares' novice hurdle.

The daughter of Golden Horn showcased her potent turn of foot in the home straight to supplement last month's 2m3f win at the Somerset track under Lorcan Williams.

The jockey was motionless on the six-year-old passing the line and winning trainer Jeremy Scott is minded to stick to a plan that was hatched before the winning bumper performer had accounted for some decent types at the track on January 8.

"We were a bit worried about the ground, which had dried out a bit, but she handled it fine," Scott told RacingTV. "We came here as she needed to slicken up her jumping if she's to tackle bigger targets such as the Mares' Novices' at the festival, although I wouldn't rule out a tilt at the final of this series at Kelso."

Rewired: a cosy winner under Luke Scott Credit: Edward Whitaker

Opulent win

Opulence Thoroughbreds enjoyed a winner on the Flat at Kempton at the weekend and just three days later their jumping arm followed up when Rewired defied top weight for Richard Newland and Jamie Insole in the 2m½f handicap hurdle.

The six-year-old showed his speed after the final flight to account for the 13-8 favourite Bold Reaction under 5lb conditional Luke Scott.

