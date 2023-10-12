'Ciara was able to watch the race' - Lady Adare wins for Harry Fry as wife recovers in hospital after kick from horse

Ciara Fry, wife of trainer Harry, cheered home Lady Adare's Worcester victory from Bristol Southmead intensive care unit as she recovers from being kicked by a horse on Monday, and the success was hailed as a boost for all in the team following a difficult week.

The trainer's assistant was rushed to A&E after being knocked unconscious and she suffered a liver injury as well as internal bleeding. She is stable and was able to follow Thursday's action on TV as the yard's sole runner of the day won smartly under Johnny Burke.

"Full praise to my team for running round and working hard this week. This was a boost and Ciara was able to watch the race. I'm sure it set her heart-rate monitor off, put it that way," the trainer said.

"She's stable now, resting and recovering and being watched over by the excellent team of doctors and nurses. She'll be in the ICU until at least the weekend while she's monitored closely, but she's making progress step by step. It's still early days but hopefully she'll be as good as before in no time. It was a nasty incident and scary for all involved."

Lady Adare made a smart debut over fences in the 2m4f mares' novice chase. The seven-year-old, who had looked highly promising in her early days, kept on well to defeat Glimpse Of Gala by two and a half lengths.

"Her wind has been her achilles heel," the trainer said. "She won three novice hurdles but last season it just didn't happen for her. We've operated and she ran nicely at Newton Abbot on her first start, but she's always had the size and scope to jump fences and we planned to go for this race. She's schooled beautifully at home and I'm delighted she's gone and done it.

"She could be aimed at the 2m1f Listed mares' novice chase at Bangor on November 15."

Perfect present

Wellington Arch was a birthday gift for Mike Gaskell from his wife Mary and he made a winning debut under rules in the 2m bumper. The Jonjo O'Neill-trained four-year-old held off favourite Rickety Bridge by a short head.

"Mary rang me to say she wanted a birthday present for Mike and I said I had just the job and he's won well," O'Neill said. "Unfortunately Mike couldn't make it here as he was working but Mary's here and she's very happy.

"It's a great result, and we just need a good result for Ireland in the rugby now."

Good day

Harry Reed rode a double on the Debra Hamer-trained Meechlands Magic won the 2m7f handicap chase and Ikarak in the novice hurdle over the same distance for Milton Harris.

