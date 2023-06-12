Racing Post logo
14:45 Southwell

Christian Williams smashes 1,042-day course drought with Southwell treble

Christian Williams: trained a 172-1 treble at SouthwellCredit: Edward Whitaker
14:45 Southwell3m ½f Chase, Handicap
Distance: 3m ½fClass: 5
Christian Williams had been out of luck at Southwell ever since stable legend Kitty's Light recorded his first success at the track in 2020, but he ended a course drought in incredible style with a 172-1 treble on Monday.

The trainer's 18-race losing run was broken by Prince Cleni in the 3m½f handicap chase under Jack Tudor and the trainer needed only an hour to record a third course success as Faded Fantasy proved too good for his rivals in the 2m4½f maiden hurdle under Nick Scholfield.

Tonto Foley finished last of eight on his previous start at Uttoxeter but showed major improvement to spring a 10-1 surprise in the 2m novice handicap hurdle, also for Tudor.

The jockey, when asked about the trainer's course drought, responded: "I wasn't aware it had been that long but for me it's just nice riding winners anywhere and it's been a great day for everyone. Christian's horses are in really good form at the minute so I can't complain.

"Prince Cleni we bought as a three-year-old and he's a grand horse who has just taken a while to come into himself. I'd like to think he can go and improve now. 

"We always liked Tonto Foley's home work but he'd been very disappointing on the track. He'd been keen early in his races but he settled well there and luckily stayed on nicely."

In top form

Amateur jockey Tom Broughton recorded his third winner from his sixth ride in the last fortnight as Blue Sans took the 3m½f handicap hurdle for Fergal O'Brien.

James StevensWest Country correspondent
Published on 12 June 2023Last updated 18:22, 12 June 2023
