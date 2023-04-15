Chez Pierre much too good for returning Modern Games in Grade 1 test at Keeneland

Chez Pierre showed himself to be a serious contender for top honours over a mile on turf in the US when handing Modern Games a three-and-a-half-length beating in the Grade 1 Maker's Mark Mile at Keeneland.

A dual Breeders' Cup winner for Godolphin and Charlie Appleby, Modern Games was sent off the heavy odds-on favourite to make a winning return to action but was only fourth turning in.

By the time William Buick was able to engage top gear, Chez Pierre had already streaked clear and Modern Games – a winner of the French Guineas on his seasonal reappearance last year – was left to pick off the remainder of his rivals to finish second.

"We are obviously disappointed to get beaten but Modern Games has run a gallant race. He made up a lot of ground in the straight, although the winner had already flown," said Appleby.

"It was a good, solid run and I am confident that Modern Games is still the same horse that we had last year. We will take him back to Newmarket and prepare him for the Queen Anne Stakes at Royal Ascot."

Chez Pierre was unbeaten in three starts over sprint distances in Europe when trained by Francis Graffard before being transferred to Arnaud Delacour by his American-based owners, Roy and Gretchen Jackson.

The son of Mehmas suffered his first career defeat at Tampa Bay Downs on his return from a ten month absence, but turned in a career-best here to brake the 19-year-old race record in 1m 33.46s.

Winning rider Flavien Prat was of the opinion that "the sky's the limit" for Chez Pierre while Delacour added: "We felt he was probably at his optimum today; he had the race under his belt at Tampa Bay Downs.

"Modern Games is considered one of the best milers in the world, let's face it, so a performance like that today is very exciting and makes us wish that we can continue to perform well in these kind of races."

