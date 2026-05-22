Chesham at Royal Ascot 'the obvious next step' after Sea Venture lands stylish debut win

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Sea Venture produced a taking debut performance to land the 6f fillies’ maiden and earned herself an entry in the Chesham Stakes at Royal Ascot.

The George Scott-trained daughter of Sea The Stars showed signs of inexperience after veering right when leaving the stalls, but Danny Tudhope was able to angle her into the clear entering the final furlong and she quickened up smartly to score by three lengths at 8-1.

The two-year-old was purchased for 150,000gns at the Tattersalls Craven Breeze-Up Sale last month and will next be seen in the Listed contest at the royal meeting.

The winning trainer said: "Her work had been very pleasing at home. When they had some rain at Haydock, I knew she would handle the ground well as she’s very robust.

“She travelled very sweetly. It was perfect, she didn’t get a gap for a little while, and she was able to learn. It was a nice performance on debut."

Scott added: “She won’t get a chance to run again before Royal Ascot, and the Chesham looks the very obvious next step when you win like that. She’s pretty versatile ground-wise, but any rain through the week would help her.”

Boughey scores

The £70,000 Listed Cecil Frail Stakes went the way of Rosy Affair for trainer George Boughey.

The five-year-old mare, who landed the Group 3 Prix de Meautry last season, went one better than on her reappearance at the Guineas meeting when scoring by a length under Billy Loughnane.

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