Cheltenham Festival winner excels but it's tough again for punters as favourites get floored

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Claiming rider Patrick O’Brien enjoyed a productive time by bagging two winners in as many days at Wexford.

O'Brien, who won the Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival in March, followed Friday's victory on Esticky End with success aboard 10-1 shot West Away in the 2m3f beginners’ chase .

The comfortable win aboard the Pat Collins-trained eight-year-old was the third of the season for O’Brien, who began riding under rules in 2021.

“It was a nice run,” Collins told Racing TV. “It took him a while to warm up, but he was strong at the finish. Hopefully he’ll improve again.”

Tough punting

Favourite backers at Wexford were made to wait until the third-last race of the second day of the meeting before seeing a return.

A blank day for those at the top of the market on Friday was followed by the unseating of the 11-8 favourite Tell The Boys in the opening 2m1f maiden hurdle .

The nadir arrived when the Willie Mullins-trained Nadias Boy was beaten at 4-11 in the beginners’ chase won by West Away.

Rockonliam put some salve on punters' wounds when landing the 3m1f handicap chase under Darragh O’Keeffe.

It was a third win of the season for the Henry de Bromhead-trained 7-4 chance and put O’Keeffe six clear of the chasing Dan King in the jockeys' table.

“He’s improving away,” O’Keeffe said. “It’s a nice bit of placing because it’s hard to win three on the bounce in Ireland.”

Read more:

A new Ballydoyle star? Half-brother to Precise set for debut in warm Curragh maiden

From champion racehorses to world-class sires: the Phoenix Stakes roll of honour examined

Big Buck's dies aged 23: Paul Nicholls hails a true jumps legend with 'as much ability as any horse I've ever trained'

Sign up to receive On The Nose , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.