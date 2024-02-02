Cheltenham Festival options for Maasai Mara after impressively opening his hurdling account

Today's Offers 8 All offers

Maasai Mara was handed a 16-1 quote by Paddy Power for the Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival after scoring at the second time of asking over hurdles in the 1m7½f maiden.

Nick Scholfield was content to let the odds-on favourite Golden Maverick make the running in the early stages before taking closer order on Massai Mara two out and going clear to score handsomely.

Bought for 170,000gns out of the John and Thady Gosden yard, the winner was putting the experience gained from his debut second over jumps at Hereford to good use to score by seven and a half lengths.

Scholfield said: "Fair play to John O'Shea and his staff. Maasai Mara felt to have improved his jumping since his debut. He's really putting it together now and could go for the Boodles at Cheltenham, for which he would need another run, or the Triumph. "

DJ in the house

Goguenard obviously likes the Yorkshire air and completed a double within eight days in the county when just prevailing in an eventful running of the opening 2m3½f conditional jockeys' handicap hurdle .

The eight-year-old was backing up a recent shock 40-1 win at Wetherby, but was coming from the other end of the market for DJ Jeffreys when overcoming Beaumesnil by a short head at odds of 5-2.

Goguenard: scored for DJ Jeffreys Credit: John Grossick

The story may have been a bit different had Irish raider and odds-on Coco Kolada not suffered a fatal fall two, out but Goguenard found plenty on the run-in under rider Joe Anderson.

The winning trainer said: "Goguenard is owned by some of my greatest mates and it’s always great to get the job done when they’re fancied as they have absolutely no faith in me!”

