Reportstoday
14:05 Catterick

Cheltenham Festival options for Maasai Mara after impressively opening his hurdling account

Maasai Mara: 16-1 for the Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle
Maasai Mara: 16-1 for the Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle
Play7 ran
14:05 Catterick1m 7½f Hurdle, Maiden
Distance: 1m 7½fClass: 4
  • 1st
    Silk
    2Maasai Mara
    9/4
  • 2nd
    Silk
    1Golden Maverick
    fav4/5
  • 3rd
    Silk
    3Mandega
    10/1

Maasai Mara was handed a 16-1 quote by Paddy Power for the Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival after scoring at the second time of asking over hurdles in the 1m7½f maiden.

Nick Scholfield was content to let the odds-on favourite Golden Maverick make the running in the early stages before taking closer order on Massai Mara two out and going clear to score handsomely.

Bought for 170,000gns out of the John and Thady Gosden yard, the winner was putting the experience gained from his debut second over jumps at Hereford to good use to score by seven and a half lengths. 

Scholfield said: "Fair play to John O'Shea and his staff. Maasai Mara felt to have improved his jumping since his debut. He's really putting it together now and could go for the Boodles at Cheltenham, for which he would need another run, or the Triumph. "

DJ in the house

Goguenard obviously likes the Yorkshire air and completed a double within eight days in the county when just prevailing in an eventful running of the opening 2m3½f conditional jockeys' handicap hurdle.

The eight-year-old was backing up a recent shock 40-1 win at Wetherby, but was coming from the other end of the market for DJ Jeffreys when overcoming Beaumesnil by a short head at odds of 5-2.

Goguenard: scored for DJ Jeffreys
Goguenard: scored for DJ JeffreysCredit: John Grossick

The story may have been a bit different had Irish raider and odds-on Coco Kolada not suffered a fatal fall two, out but Goguenard found plenty on the run-in under rider Joe Anderson. 

The winning trainer said: "Goguenard  is owned by some of my greatest mates and it’s always great to get the job done when they’re fancied as they have absolutely no faith in me!” 

David MilnesNewmarket correspondent

Published on 2 February 2024inReports

Last updated 18:04, 2 February 2024

iconCopy
