'All she wants to do is win races' - Cheltenham dream alive for Springtime Promise after gutsy Grade 2 success

The aptly named Springtime Promise sparked hopes of Cheltenham Festival glory after she battled to victory in the Grade 2 Jane Seymour Mares' Novices' Hurdle under Connor Brace.

The seven-year-old maintained her unbeaten run since joining Fergal O'Brien at the start of the year by clawing back favourite Cherie D'Am to score by three lengths before cheered back into the winner's enclosure by the Keeping The Dream Alive syndicate.

The owners are hoping their dream campaign can continue next month after the last two winners of the Sandown Grade 2 contest, Love Envoi and You Wear It Well, went on to score in the Mares' Novices' Hurdle at the festival, for which Springtime Promise was cut to 33-1 (from 50).

"This is the Keep The Dream Alive syndicate and we are definitely keeping the dream alive," said assistant trainer Sally Randell.

"I've detested this whole winter of rain, but for this mare it's been great, so I've not minded the weather all week. It's poured down and I'm delighted to see it soft, heavy in places because she loves it.

"The plan was always to come here after she won at Huntingdon in January, but we got a run at Sedgefield in between because she's so well. For the ground to come up right I was just so happy, and she had a dream run."

"Her confidence is sky high, all she wants to do is win races, and we just thought we needed that Cheltenham entry in case it came up soft. If the rain comes, she could be there."

Military double

A slide in the mud may not be a common sight at a racecourse, but there was plenty of cause for celebration after Farceur Du Large completed the military double for Jamie Snowden in the Royal Artillery Gold Cup.

Snowden, who claimed the race four times as a jockey, was one of the delighted onlookers as his former corporal and syndicate manager Jordan Wylie attempted the slide in the winner's enclosure after the favourite powered clear from last year's winner Broken Halo to score by six and a half lengths.

Major Will Kellard and Farceur Du Large clear the last to win the Royal Artillery Gold Cup Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

"Jordan threatened to do the Jurgen Klinsmann slide in the winner's enclosure for the Grand Military, but we forgot to do it, so he's made up for it," said Snowden.

"I was very lucky to do the military double as a jockey so to do it as a trainer is a joy. This race is very dear to me and there's a lot of personal pride to it."

The success was equally poignant for winning rider Major Will Kellard, who serves in the Royal Lancers and enjoyed his first success when Farceur Du Large won the Grand Military last month.

"I'm over the moon," he said. "He's flown up the hill and to do that under all that weight is some performance – he's a legend. He's won me a Grand Military and a Royal Artillery, he's going to have a place in my heart for the rest of time."

Aintree ambitions

A step up to Grade 1 company is next on the cards for the exciting Etalon after he extended his unbeaten run over fences to three with victory in the 1m7½f handicap chase.

The Dan Skelton-trained runner made all to score by nine lengths from Gunsight Ridge and will now be aimed at the Maghull Novices' Chase at the Grand National meeting at Aintree.

