Reports
premium

Cheltenham crowd shrugs off wintry weather to roar its approval for a Rachael Blackmore winner

A jubilant Rachael Blackmore returns to the winner's enclosure on Slade Steel
Rachael Blackmore responds to the crowd after scoring on Slade Steel in the SupremeCredit: GROSSICK RACING 07710461723

We got a double roar! Competing factions in the Cheltenham crowd threw themselves into the action as the finish to the Supreme unfolded before them and even those of us who had lamentably failed to back either Slade Steel or Mystical Power were part of the joyful maelstrom and felt its benefit.

Mystical Power fans went for home first, seeing their boy hit the front after the final flight and starting to celebrate as if it were a done deal, which indeed seemed to be the case. Arms waved wildly, scarves went up in the air and relieved plumes of smoke punctuated the enormous crowd.

Too soon! Slade Steel regathered, lengthened his stride and went on again. Another roar went up from different throats and was louder and more convincing because this time they really did know they were about to be paid.

author image
Chris CookRacing Writer of the Year

Chris Cook
Published on 12 March 2024 in Reports

Last updated 19:34, 12 March 2024

