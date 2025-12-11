Cheltenham could be next after Echoing Silence marches to impressive Listed success for Henry de Bromhead

Echoing Silence ran out an impressive winner of the 2m3f Listed mares' novice hurdle under Darragh O'Keeffe and rates as another smart mare in the Kenny Alexander silks for Henry de Bromhead.

The five-year-old is now unbeaten in her last three starts and took the step up in grade in her stride. Approaching the last, it looked set to be an enthralling duel between the winner and 7-4 favourite Switch From Diesel, but O'Keeffe shrugged off the challenge on the 5-2 shot and came away to win by two and three-quarter lengths.

Echoing Silence was cut into 12-1 (from 16) for the Mares' Novices' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival and that could be her next engagement.

"I’d say we'll work our way back from the Mares' Novices' Hurdle," said De Bromhead. "I don't know if we need to go anywhere before that. We might freshen her up now."

Sands seals double

Willie Mullins was responsible for a swift double after new recruit Espresso Milan , ridden by Paul Townend, justified 8-11 favouritism in the 2m maiden hurdle before Sea Of Sands took the conditions hurdle over the same distance under Brian Hayes.

Espresso Milan, who races in the Grand National-winning silks of Stewart Andrew, is a fresh recruit for Closutton after running three times in bumpers for Fergal O'Brien last season and he made a winning start over hurdles when defeating stablemate Blue Velvet by a length and a half.

Sea Of Sands was last seen finishing last of 30 in the Irish Cesarewitch but he bounced back to form over hurdles, coming through under a patient ride to score at 13-2. Like Mullins' earlier winner, he beat a stablemate into second, with Charlus finishing two and a half lengths behind under Townend.

Hayes also rode the Colm Murphy-trained Zanoosh to victory in the 2m3f maiden hurdle at odds of 2-1, this time beating a Mullins-trained favourite in 5-4 shot Fillyoureye into second.

