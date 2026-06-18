Cheltenham comes to Ascot as a deafening roar marks an incredible race and an extraordinary achievement

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It was always going to happen; it was merely a question of when.

Aidan O'Brien's landmark 100th Royal Ascot winner had been hurtling down the track towards us all week, and perhaps the only surprise was that it took until the fourth race on the third day for it to happen.

It is a testament to the lofty standards to which we now hold the genius behind Ballydoyle that it has almost seemed to be a middling week for him thus far. Yes, he clocked a Group 1 win on Tuesday thanks to Mission Control, and Great Barrier Reef and Victorious also contributed to the tally, but Gstaad lost out in the St James's Palace Stakes, as did Minnie Hauk in the Prince of Wales's, and hot favourite Aix La Chapelle was ruled a non-runner after rearing in the stalls at the start of the Chesham. How positively disastrous.