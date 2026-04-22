No Drama This End bounces back but one-time Grand National favourite Panic Attack is pipped at Perth - plus Graeme Rodway's analysis

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Paul Nicholls believes we will see the best of No Drama This End when he goes chasing next season after the Grade 1 winner bounced back to form here, landing the odds in the Listed 3m novice hurdle.

The Challow Hurdle victor disappointed at the Cheltenham Festival last month, pulling up in what was a first defeat over obstacles. He was then meant to run at Aintree in the Grade 1 Sefton Novices' Hurdle won by Zeus Power, but was declared a non-runner after bleeding from his nose.

"I'm very happy," Nicholls told Racing TV. "It was circumstance that got us here. Cheltenham didn't happen that day and Harry quite rightly pulled him up, and we thought Aintree would suit him but he had a nosebleed. He's been a stop-start horse, it's not been easy to get him right.

"He doesn't do a whole lot at home, but when you pick him up he's there. It was nice to finish on a good note."

No Drama This End was a leading hope for Britain in the Turners, but did not benefit from the standing start and soon lost his place before pulling up two from home. Here, stepping up in trip to three miles for the first time, he bounced back to form.

Tormund Giantsbane took the early lead, with No Drama This End close by under Harry Cobden before the pair went clear of their rivals turning for home. They jumped the final two flights together before No Drama This End began to assert and went on to win by three and a half lengths. It was a 100th win of the season for Cobden, whose formal link with Nicholls comes to an end when he begins his role as JP McManus's retained rider next season.

No Drama This End will next be seen tackling fences in the autumn and could start over two and a half miles before stepping back up to three.

"He obviously stays very strongly and I know I can get him way better than he was in the autumn," Nicholls added.

"He's a classy horse and will go chasing in November, and chasing will bring out the best in him."

Analysis: front two remain exciting prospects

No Drama This End made up for his disappointment at the festival, but this victory left as many questions as it did answers. He proved beyond doubt – if there ever were any – that staying three miles isn’t a problem, but runner-up Tormund Giantsbane got a lot closer than when beaten 12 lengths by him at Sandown in December on the same terms.

It begs the question of whether No Drama This End has regressed or is it that Tormund Giantsbane improved? To best answer this conundrum we should look at the data, both regarding this race and what Tormund Giantsbane has done since, and that is encouraging.

Tormund Giantsbane improved 9lb on Racing Post Ratings when winning by 24 lengths at Doncaster on his start directly after that Sandown defeat by No Drama This End. That improvement appears to have been borne out in this race.

The winning time that No Drama This End recorded also suggests that he hasn’t taken a backward step. He was more than half a length quicker furlong-by-furlong than the next-fastest winner on the card, Heltenham, and his finishing-speed percentage was also strong.

I calculated that No Drama This End ran the final four furlongs at around 107 per cent, which means he finished the race seven per cent faster than his average overall speed. It appeared he was making hard work of it, but the reality is that he was still quickening.

The front two put 24 lengths on the remainder of the field and that is further evidence that these were strong efforts from No Drama This End and Tormund Giantsbane, and both remain exciting prospects for next season, when presumably chasing will be on their agendas.

Graeme Rodway

The Old Gold Racing syndicate members celebrate Apple Away's victory Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos) Repeat for Apple Away



Panic Attack’s disappointing effort as the 4-6 favourite paved the way for Apple Away to land the Listed 3m mares' chase for the second time for Lucinda Russell and Michael Scudamore.

Dan Skelton's Panic Attack was bidding to become the first mare to win the Grand National since 1951 at Aintree last time, but the well-backed Coral Gold Cup and Paddy Power Gold Cup winner fell at the third fence.

Coming here 11 days on from that mishap, the ten-year-old attempted to make all under Harry Skelton, but Apple Away, who hadn't been seen since her sole start this season back in November, produced a late challenge under Derek Fox to get the better in a tight finish, with Ruby Island a length and a quarter behind in second and Panic Attack only third.

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