Chasing proving just the ticket for 'improving' Knightsbridge after striking again under Jonjo O'Neill Jr

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Knightsbridge followed up his Warwick win last month when seeing off Culligran to land the 2m4f handicap chase under Jonjo O'Neill Jr.

The Jonjo and AJ O'Neill-trained six-year-old was far from fluent at the last, but battled past Culligran to score by three lengths to claim his second victory from three starts over fences.

"He probably wasn't as slick as he was last time, but we were dropping back to two and a half [miles] and I just thought the track would suit him," O'Neill Jr told Sky Sports Racing.

"He came to us quite babyish and he's just taken a bit of time, but fences seem to be making a man of him. He's progressing away and he's getting the hang of things, so hopefully he hasn't stopped improving."

Kielan Woods was granted some compensation for his defeat on Culligran when taking the second division of the 2m maiden hurdle on the Alex Hales-trained Drombeg Lad .

Trouville triumphs

Former Flat handicapper Trouville got off the mark over hurdles with a resounding success in the first division of the 2m maiden hurdle for Sean Bowen.

The five-year-old, who was having his second start for Olly Murphy, looks to have got the hang of things over jumps after cantering home seven-and-a-half lengths clear of Diamond White.

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