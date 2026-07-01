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Reportstoday
13:50 Worcester

Chasing proving just the ticket for 'improving' Knightsbridge after striking again under Jonjo O'Neill Jr

Jockey Jonjo O'Neill Jr: among the winners at Leicester on Monday
Jonjo O'Neill Jr scored on Knightsbridge at WorcesterCredit: Mark Cranham (racingpost.com/photos)
Play9 ran
13:50 WorcesterChase Turf, Handicap
Distance: 2m4fClass: 5
  • 1st
    Silk
    4Knightsbridge
    fav15/8
  • 2nd
    Silk
    8Culligran
    11/1
  • 3rd
    Silk
    1Jullou De Grissay
    11/1
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Knightsbridge followed up his Warwick win last month when seeing off Culligran to land the 2m4f handicap chase under Jonjo O'Neill Jr. 

The Jonjo and AJ O'Neill-trained six-year-old was far from fluent at the last, but battled past Culligran to score by three lengths to claim his second victory from three starts over fences. 

"He probably wasn't as slick as he was last time, but we were dropping back to two and a half [miles] and I just thought the track would suit him," O'Neill Jr told Sky Sports Racing.

"He came to us quite babyish and he's just taken a bit of time, but fences seem to be making a man of him. He's progressing away and he's getting the hang of things, so hopefully he hasn't stopped improving."

Kielan Woods was granted some compensation for his defeat on Culligran when taking the second division of the 2m maiden hurdle on the Alex Hales-trained Drombeg Lad

Trouville triumphs

Former Flat handicapper Trouville got off the mark over hurdles with a resounding success in the first division of the 2m maiden hurdle for Sean Bowen. 

The five-year-old, who was having his second start for Olly Murphy, looks to have got the hang of things over jumps after cantering home seven-and-a-half lengths clear of Diamond White. 

Read more:

'He's got an engine, there's no doubt about that' - decision to skip Royal Ascot pays dividends for Michael Dods with exciting Arapaho Gold 

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13:50 WorcesterPlay
Brookes Wedding Feast & Fair Handicap Chase (Arc Summer Chase Series Qualifier)9 ran
  • 1st
    Silk
    4Knightsbridge
    fav15/8
  • 2nd
    Silk
    8Culligran
    11/1
  • 3rd
    Silk
    1Jullou De Grissay
    11/1
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