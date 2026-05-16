Charlie Appleby was right to question his Classic crop - he was equally right to believe in Notable Speech

At 1.15pm a young couple with a pram travelled to the top of Newbury's Berkshire Stand in its lethargic lift. When the doors opened, the father looked at his son and said: "Your first race, mister." In that race and the crackerjack that followed an hour later, one of the sport's newest customers saw two of its senior stars deliver dazzling displays.

Given his age and the need to nap, the infant may not have appreciated all he was about to witness on Newbury's biggest Flat afternoon. Charlie Appleby certainly did.

One Saturday ago Godolphin's principal trainer fielded two 11-8 favourites in Lingfield's Derby and Oaks trials. Both were well beaten, as on Thursday were Appleby's two runners in York's Dante Stakes. Before all that the Guineas festival had come and gone without a winner. The barren spell was unusually long and – if only to outsiders – worrying, yet the corner was turned on Newbury's straight mile when Notable Speech unleashed his trademark burst of speed to claim the BoyleSports Lockinge Stakes with daylight to spare.