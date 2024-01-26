Charlie Appleby and Godolphin dominate as Measured Time enters Dubai Turf picture with breakthrough Group 1 win
- 1st7Measured Timefav6/5
- 2nd4Ottoman Fleet11/2
- 3rd5San Donato16/1
Measured Time continued his rapid progress and capped a fine Charlie Appleby four-timer with a breakthrough Group 1 triumph in the Jebel Hatta.
Godolphin's four-year-old, an impressive winner of the Al Rashidiya over course and distance last month, powered clear under William Buick to make it five wins from six starts.
Buick said: "He's got so much raw ability and it's not very often you see a horse who can travel and have such a high cruising speed but be so strong at the end of a race.
"I definitely think he'll get further and will keep on improving. He's learning but everything I ask him of he's understanding."
A half-brother to Breeders' Cup Turf winner Rebel's Romance, Measured Time could bid for more Group 1 glory in the Dubai Turf on March 30.
"He's definitely put himself into the World Cup night picture and that'll certainly be on the agenda," Buick added. "He's from a great family and I hope he can reach the same levels as Rebel's Romance."
Mysterious Night made it two wins in a week for Appleby with an impressive success in the Al Fahidi Fort under Buick.
The jockey said: "He's such a strong traveller. We've always held him in high regard and I'm delighted he's showing what he's capable of, as he always wears his heart on his sleeve."
Appleby's four-timer also included Star Of Mystery storming to victory in the Blue Point Sprint, while Siskany completed his haul with a thrilling success in the Al Khail Trophy.
Dirt delight
Kabirkhan was cut to 8-1 (from 16) by Coral for the Dubai World Cup after he gave trainer Doug Watson a first Group 1 success in the Al Maktoum Challenge.
Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
Published on 26 January 2024inReports
Last updated 18:18, 26 January 2024
- Lingfield: tip off from ex-trainer William Jarvis behind first leg of double for Dylan Cunha
- Sedgefield: 'It's been coming' - Coup De Gold ends David Thompson's three-year wait for a jumps winner
- Sandown: 'It's been such a long time coming' - Farceur Du Large provides poignant success in Grand Military Gold Cup
- Huntingdon: 'Where the hell is it? We had no clue until now' - successful Brides Hill team enjoy feature win
- Wetherby: horse beaten 180 lengths in three completed hurdle races comes good at 40-1
- Lingfield: tip off from ex-trainer William Jarvis behind first leg of double for Dylan Cunha
- Sedgefield: 'It's been coming' - Coup De Gold ends David Thompson's three-year wait for a jumps winner
- Sandown: 'It's been such a long time coming' - Farceur Du Large provides poignant success in Grand Military Gold Cup
- Huntingdon: 'Where the hell is it? We had no clue until now' - successful Brides Hill team enjoy feature win
- Wetherby: horse beaten 180 lengths in three completed hurdle races comes good at 40-1