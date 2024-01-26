Charlie Appleby and Godolphin dominate as Measured Time enters Dubai Turf picture with breakthrough Group 1 win

Measured Time continued his rapid progress and capped a fine Charlie Appleby four-timer with a breakthrough Group 1 triumph in the Jebel Hatta.

Godolphin's four-year-old, an impressive winner of the Al Rashidiya over course and distance last month, powered clear under William Buick to make it five wins from six starts.

Buick said: "He's got so much raw ability and it's not very often you see a horse who can travel and have such a high cruising speed but be so strong at the end of a race.

"I definitely think he'll get further and will keep on improving. He's learning but everything I ask him of he's understanding."

A half-brother to Breeders' Cup Turf winner Rebel's Romance, Measured Time could bid for more Group 1 glory in the Dubai Turf on March 30.

"He's definitely put himself into the World Cup night picture and that'll certainly be on the agenda," Buick added. "He's from a great family and I hope he can reach the same levels as Rebel's Romance."

Mysterious Night made it two wins in a week for Appleby with an impressive success in the Al Fahidi Fort under Buick.

The jockey said: "He's such a strong traveller. We've always held him in high regard and I'm delighted he's showing what he's capable of, as he always wears his heart on his sleeve."

Appleby's four-timer also included Star Of Mystery storming to victory in the Blue Point Sprint, while Siskany completed his haul with a thrilling success in the Al Khail Trophy.

Dirt delight

Kabirkhan was cut to 8-1 (from 16) by Coral for the Dubai World Cup after he gave trainer Doug Watson a first Group 1 success in the Al Maktoum Challenge.

