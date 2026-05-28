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Charles and Philip Byrnes winner disqualified after badly impeding main rival and forcing another to be carried out
- 1st1Qaasid11/1
- 2nd15Hob's Angel5/1
- 3rd14Granlahan25/1
Philip and Charles Byrnes had a winner dramatically thrown out of a race at Limerick on Thursday evening, when their runner badly hampered a key rival and forced another to be carried out.
Marian Avenue was sent off the 11-8 favourite under Philip Byrnes to pick up a first win in the second division of the 2m4f handicap hurdle, having been beaten a neck at Punchestown this month.
When the pair turned for home, they looked in control, before their fortunes changed on the approach to the second last. Marian Avenue began to drift markedly under Byrnes, severely impeding the Danny Mullins-ridden Qaasid.
However, Friar Hogan, who was on the outside, was the biggest loser as the incident forced jockey Sean O'Keeffe off his line, and he was pushed outside the wing of the obstacle.
Qaasid stormed home to be second past the post, and following a stewards' inquiry, which lasted over half an hour, the result was changed and he was promoted to first.
Marian Avenue was disqualified from the contest, with Hob's Angel promoted to second.
Qaasid started a treble for Mullins, who also struck on Minella Diamond in the following 2m4f handicap hurdle and Mickey Hulie in the second division of the 2m6f handicap hurdle.
How it happened
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