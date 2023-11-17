Chaotic start sees one runner given ten-length advantage before pulling up at first hurdle

There was a dramatic start to the second division of the 2m4f handicap hurdle when the Shark Hanlon-trained Eikonix began the race ten lengths clear of the field before refusing to jump the first hurdle.

Eikonix, having his fifth start over hurdles, positioned himself at the starting tape while the rest of the field were still well behind. He was being circled at the beginning when the tape dropped and he bounced off under Jody McGarvey while his rivals were still walking in.

The five-year-old was then able to build a significant advantage before pulling himself up when approaching the first hurdle.

Eikonix (left): refused at the first hurdle Credit: Racing TV

The race was won by the Michael Bowe-trained Kiln Time , who coped with the drop in trip well under Brian Hayes to go one better than his runner-up effort at Fairyhouse ten days earlier.

Minella Crooner wins on comeback

Minella Crooner fought off a gallant challenge from Joyeux Machin to land the Listed MW Hickey Memorial Chase over 2m7f.

The Gordon Elliott-trained seven-year-old, last seen pulling up in the National Hunt Chase at Cheltenham in March, got his campaign off to the perfect start under Jack Kennedy when scoring at 4-1.

He matched strides with 8-15 favourite Bronn for much of the race before that rival faded as they turned in. Kennedy then took the initiative and assured leaps at the last two fences proved crucial in fending off the Paul Nolan-trained runner-up by half a length.

Speaking to Racing TV, Kennedy said: "He was very good and he's going to come on plenty as he had a good blow, so I'm very happy with him.

"My lad was always holding the runner-up and the jump at the last really sealed it. He can spend a little bit of time in the air but you can always trust him if you need a big one.

"That's the best he's ever travelled. He was just jumping out to Bronn a little bit, but he was very good overall. He can go out further in trip and I was surprised with how well he travelled. He was very sweet with me."

