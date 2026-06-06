Chaotic scenes at Clonmel as almost half the field run out in dramatic incident

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An unruly Flat winner was not in the mood for jumping hurdles at Clonmel on Friday night as his wayward behaviour led to almost half the field running out at the second flight in the opening maiden hurdle.

William F Browne was having his second start over obstacles and looked a difficult ride from the off as he ran around on the approach to the first before consenting to jump it.

The drama began when William F Browne ran out through the wing Credit: Racing TV

However, just before the second flight, William F Browne veered sharply to his left and ran out, with his rider Kieren Buckley later explaining to stewards that his mount "cocked his jaw" on the approach to the hurdle.

The mercurial What’s New clocked the unruly conduct and the Andy Slattery-trained 9-4 favourite, who had run out himself at Gowran last October, followed William F Browne’s lead.

The incident saw four further runners being carried out, while the Gordon Elliott-trained Open Approach was also carried out but continued to race, finishing eighth under Kevin Sexton before being disqualified.

Sexton explained to the stewards that “he felt he jumped between the wing and the hurdle and that he was entitled to keep riding in those circumstances.”

Considering the evidence, the stewards elected to suspend him for two race days due to a breach of the rules.

The dramatic incident allowed Dahoma, who had failed to complete on his two previous runs, to shed his maiden tag at the 12th attempt.

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