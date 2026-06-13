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Champions Day target 'could really suit' impressive Scurry Stakes winner Words Of Truth
- 1st1Words Of Truthfav15/8
- 2nd7Lady Youmzain5/1
- 3rd4Poatan17/2
Words Of Truth might be missing from action at next week's royal meeting, but Ascot could still beckon later in the year for the Godolphin speedster, who had far too much dash for his rivals in the Listed BetMGM Scurry Stakes.
The son of Lope De Vega has raced sparingly since winning the Group 2 Mill Reef Stakes last season, but dropping to five furlongs the first time proved no issue for Words Of Truth, who even had time to jump the footpath on the sprint course before putting the race to bed under Oisin Murphy.
"He was entitled to win that," said the winning rider. "He's already a Group 2 winner and this was a drop to Listed level, but you'd have to hope he has a higher grade of race within his grasp again. He's a beautiful horse with lots of quality."
The winner finished third in the British Champions Day Two-Year-Old Conditions Stakes last season and Murphy thinks the same fixture at Ascot in October could be a suitable meeting to work back from.
He added: "He has to come along a bit but you'd have to think the British Champions Sprint at the end of his three-year-old season is going to suit him."
Victory for Words Of Truth came at an important juncture for Godolphin trainer Charlie Appleby, who has had a quiet time by his high standard this season, but nevertheless has some big guns to fire at Royal Ascot.
Alex Merriam, assistant trainer to Appleby, said: "The ground riding a bit on the dead side suited this horse today and Oisin said he could go back up to six furlongs no problem. We'll just creep away with him but he's definitely a horse who prefers some ease in the ground."
Loughnane delivers
Between autograph hunters and a hungry press corps, Billy Loughnane was in high demand and the star jockey did not let his fans down as he partnered 7-4 favourite The Joker to success in the 1m1f handicap.
Loughnane kicks off his Royal Ascot with a bang on Tuesday, riding unbeaten 2,000 Guineas winner Bow Echo in the St James's Palace Stakes and Opera Ballo in the Queen Anne, but there were no signs of any nerves as he produced The Joker with impeccable timing.
"It was a nice performance," said the winning rider. "I think he's a miler. He's got a great cruising speed and the last furlong was a little bit far for him. I think he's a progressive sort and I think big field handicaps with more pace to aim at should suit him better."
Looking to Tuesday, he added: "It's going to be an exciting day. Opera Ballo was very impressive when winning here last time and, if he can reproduce that, he should give himself a great chance.
"Bow Echo needs no introduction. He was very good at Newmarket and if he can bring a performance like that, it should be a good day."
Moore the merrier
Toby Moore celebrated his first winner at Sandown when scoring a smooth success aboard City Queen in the mile handicap to initiate a double for the Appleby team.
"She jumped out well and got into a nice rhythm," said Moore, who hopes to pick up "one or two" rides at Royal Ascot. "She travels so nicely and, when you ask her to find, she always does. She'll hopefully improve and did it nicely today."
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