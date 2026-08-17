Champion amateur rider ends 15-year career with a winner - and is now set to join the trainer on licence

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Becky Smith brought her 15-year riding career to a winning end aboard Stellarmasterpiece , having decided only at the start of the race that she would retire if she was successful.

The Micky Hammond -trained 7-2 shot landed the 1m4f amateur jockeys’ handicap by a length and a half, winning the race with Smith for the second year running after arriving bang in form following a handicap hurdle hat-trick at Stratford.

Smith, 39, said: “I didn’t decide until I got to the start. I looked back from the start and thought, ‘If I win today, I think I’m done.’

“I hadn’t spoken to anybody about it. I’d kept it to myself. Neither Micky nor Gemma, my sister, knew. I just came in and said, ‘Right, thank you very much, but I won’t get better than that.’"

Smith, who is assistant trainer at Hammond's Middleham yard, added: “It’s all sort of in place for me to go forward on a joint licence with Micky. I always said when that time got nearer, I would think about retiring.

"I’ve thought about it for a little while. I’ve had a lot of injuries and you’ve got to listen to your body a little bit.”

Smith had previously delayed retirement in pursuit of a conventional win in the Queen Mother’s Cup at York. She was awarded last year’s race three days after initially finishing second on Chillingham, with winning rider Megan Jordan disqualified for breaching the whip rules on My Dream World. Smith and Chillingham finished last of nine this time round.

Smith was champion amateur rider in 2018, and rode 46 winners on the Flat in Britain and 42 over jumps.

She said: “Without Micky, or my sister, none of this would have been possible. I'll miss riding winners and the camaraderie in the weighing room.

"I’m on to my next chapter now and hopefully I can be training winners for generations to come.”

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