'It's not really a surprise' - 40-1 Good Guess claims Prix Jean Prat glory as Chaldean disappoints

Supplemented 2,000 Guineas hero Chaldean was a major flop in Sunday's Haras d'Etreham Prix Jean Prat, which went to shock winner Good Guess.

Owned by Juddmonte and trained by Andrew Balding, Chaldean was rerouted to the Deauville Group 1 after finishing second to Saturday's Eclipse winner Paddington in the St James's Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot.

He went off favourite for the Jean Prat, but produced a tame display under Oisin Murphy, who was replacing the suspended Frankie Dettori.

Well clear up front was Good Guess, who came home from Sauterne and Breizh Sky.

An inmate of Fabrice Chappet's, Good Guess, who went off at 40-1, runs in the colours of Hisaaki Saito and was ridden by Stephane Pasquier, who motored home on the unheralded Kodiac colt.

Good Guess and Stephane Pasquier win the Prix Jean Prat at Deauville
Good Guess and Stephane Pasquier win the Prix Jean Prat at DeauvilleCredit: Â© APRH / QUENTIN BERTRAND

He had been a respectable sixth in the Poule d'Essai des Poulains in May and was second to Breizh Sky in a Longchamp Group 3 last time, but was able to turn around the form with that rival as Chaldean and the Aidan O'Brien-trained Meditate made no impact.

Pasquier, winning the race for the first time, said: "It's not really a surprise. This horse is still immature physically and was fantastic when he won the Prix Djebel here.

"He still needed to grow into himself and today the pace was fast enough for me and it's a fantastic victory. I always wanted to ride him close to the pace, but he's been slow from the gates.

"I had plenty of time to choose my position today, which perhaps helped. He can do less or more in terms of distance - he can do everything.

"This race usually means an English winner, so I'm happy I'm still riding and do my job at my age [45]. It's not easy, but I'm riding with passion.

"I can't compare different horses, but this is the one for the moment."

This race report is being updated and more news will follow shortly.

James BurnLambourn correspondent
Published on 9 July 2023Last updated 15:47, 9 July 2023
