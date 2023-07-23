Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Reportstoday
16:05 Newton Abbot

Cartmel and Cheltenham on the horizon for Farouk De Cheneau after completing hat-trick with ease

Anthony Honeyball: trainer of Totepool Southern National winner Cresswell Breeze
Anthony Honeyball: trained Farouk De Cheneau to win three races this season
Play4 ran
16:05 Newton Abbot3m 2f Chase, Handicap Novice
Distance: 3m 2fClass: 3
  • 1st
    Silk
    1Farouk De Cheneau
    fav8/11
  • 2nd
    Silk
    2Landen Calling
    15/8
  • 3rd
    Silk
    3Yes No Maybe So
    11/2

Farouk De Cheneau set up a shot at bigger targets through the remainder of the summer after recording a third consecutive victory since joining the Anthony Honeyball stable in the 3m2f novice handicap chase.

He has thrived since joining his new yard from Nicky Henderson and the Owners Group-owned eight-year-old saw off his main market rival Landen Calling by 16 lengths under Sam Twiston-Davies. He was winning off a career-high rating of 131.

Honeyball is now considering Cartmel's Cavendish Cup, worth just short of £24,000, as a likely next target on August 28. Farouk De Cheneau would be just the third representative from the Dorset yard at the Lake District circuit, with previous runners finishing first and third.

Honeyball said: "He's done really well. The experience he's got over fences is a good weapon to have. He handles these sharper tracks and jumps quick and economically. He's enjoying his racing and at the moment he thinks he's top dog.

"We'll see what the handicapper does, but if we get the chance it'd be nice to go for a valuable race. We had him in the Summer Plate but took him out to come here and I'm glad we did.

"We'll look at Cartmel next, I've been talking about the race to his owners for the last hour. If he stays in good form at the end of the summer he could be a horse to finish off in a bigger novice chase at Cheltenham or Chepstow. He's a great horse to have at this time of year."

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

James StevensWest Country correspondent
Published on 23 July 2023Last updated 17:48, 23 July 2023
icon
16:05 Newton AbbotPlay
Racing Partnership Novices' Limited Handicap Chase (GBB Race)4 ran
  • 1st
    Silk
    1Farouk De Cheneau
    fav8/11
  • 2nd
    Silk
    2Landen Calling
    15/8
  • 3rd
    Silk
    3Yes No Maybe So
    11/2
more inReports
more inReports