Cartmel and Cheltenham on the horizon for Farouk De Cheneau after completing hat-trick with ease

Farouk De Cheneau set up a shot at bigger targets through the remainder of the summer after recording a third consecutive victory since joining the Anthony Honeyball stable in the 3m2f novice handicap chase.

He has thrived since joining his new yard from Nicky Henderson and the Owners Group-owned eight-year-old saw off his main market rival Landen Calling by 16 lengths under Sam Twiston-Davies. He was winning off a career-high rating of 131.

Honeyball is now considering Cartmel's Cavendish Cup, worth just short of £24,000, as a likely next target on August 28. Farouk De Cheneau would be just the third representative from the Dorset yard at the Lake District circuit, with previous runners finishing first and third.

Honeyball said: "He's done really well. The experience he's got over fences is a good weapon to have. He handles these sharper tracks and jumps quick and economically. He's enjoying his racing and at the moment he thinks he's top dog.

"We'll see what the handicapper does, but if we get the chance it'd be nice to go for a valuable race. We had him in the Summer Plate but took him out to come here and I'm glad we did.

"We'll look at Cartmel next, I've been talking about the race to his owners for the last hour. If he stays in good form at the end of the summer he could be a horse to finish off in a bigger novice chase at Cheltenham or Chepstow. He's a great horse to have at this time of year."

