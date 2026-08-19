Carlisle joint-favourite declared a runner despite stalls incident that left him many lengths adrift

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Backers of joint-favourite Native Instinct may have been left feeling they did not get much of a run for their money at Carlisle on Wednesday after he was declared a runner by stewards following an inquiry into an incident with the starting stalls.

The head-on camera angle showed only one of the two gates on Native Instinct's stall was fully open when the runners were dispatched in the David Allen IT Solutions Handicap over seven furlongs, leaving the Ed Bethell-trained 100-30 chance many lengths adrift of his rivals.

The stewards concluded that Native Instinct had anticipated the start, resulting in his nose becoming wedged between the bars of the gate.

The four-year-old returned to the stable yard with a swollen gum and a cut but the wound was described as superficial by Bethell, who was at York and did not feel in a position to comment on the incident.

Racing Post+ members can watch the replay of the Carlisle 4.20 here

Ed Bethell: was at York on Wednesday Credit: Edward Whitaker

The issue of whether a horse is deemed a runner or a non-runner is a hot one following the controversial ruling surrounding Benvenuto Cellini's participation in the Derby, although with attention focused on the first day of York's Ebor festival, the Carlisle race produced little reaction.

The guidance which accompanies rule (H)6 states the stewards could have declared the horse a non-runner if its own behaviour had compromised the start before the starter had dropped his flag but the official had failed to notice the incident, as was deemed to be the case in the Derby.

But a blog post released by the BHA in April 2024 to coincide with the introduction of a wider interpretation of rule (H)6 stated that "a horse will not be declared a non-runner if it merely accelerates the gates once the starter has operated the starting mechanism".

The Carlisle stewards concluded: "An inquiry was held into the start of this race and the participation of Native Instinct, drawn two, ridden by Sam James. The rider and the starter were interviewed and shown recordings of the start.

"The stewards considered that the gelding should be deemed to be a runner as there was no faulty action of the starting stalls and Native Instinct had anticipated the start as the start was effected, resulting in the gelding wedging its nose between the bars of the starting gate and Native Instinct being slowly away.



"Following the race, the veterinary officer reported that Native Instinct, who started joint-favourite and finished fourth, sustained a wound to its mouth."

Native Instinct rallied to be beaten about three lengths, behind the Michael Dods-trained Count Palatine.

Read more here

'It was a five o'clock decision to get on the van' - Item overcomes foot scare and traffic trouble to down big guns in Juddmonte International

'He's a Guineas horse and a French Derby type' – Aidan O'Brien maps out Classic campaign for Acomb hero Haffner

can get a fantastic mix of news, tips, comment and insight sent straight to their inbox every day, from Chris Cook's award-winning morning newsletter The Front Runner every weekday at 7.30am to different weekly emails from the likes of Tom Segal, Paul Kealy and Lee Mottershead every evening at 6pm every evening as part of The Ultimate Daily. Head here now to join Racing Post+ and start receiving our full range of newsletters immediately.