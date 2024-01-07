Caoilin Quinn back in the limelight as Dom Of Mary storms to Sussex National success

Caoilin Quinn added the Sussex National to his recent big-race haul after guiding Dom Of Mary to a comfortable success on a chilly afternoon when Premier racing was welcomed to the course.

The 3lb conditional partnered Nassalam to a monstrous 34-length success in the Welsh Grand National at Chepstow last month and found things straightforward aboard Peter Cave's progressive chaser, who made relentless headway on the final circuit and took up the running from gallant topweight Tommie Beau at the second-last fence.

"He made it very easy for me," the rider said of the 9-2 chance. "We put the cheekpieces back on him today and all he did was jump and travel, which is what you need around here, even in a staying race. I lost my place around halfway but I wasn't too worried as we went a good gallop early.

"Down the hill I was trying to creep into it because I knew when I went for him he'd pick up. As we turned into the straight he put it to bed in a matter of strides. When you're on good horses it makes everything a lot easier and thankfully I'm getting those rides."

Dom Of Mary was completing a long-term plan for trainer David Bridgwater, whose confidence had improved following his chaser's fourth at the track in November and a bold showing in a decent handicap at Cheltenham the time before.

"It's bloody marvellous, isn't it? It's a beauty," the trainer said after collecting the race's impressive trophy. "This had been the plan for about eight months. Especially when he ran so well at Cheltenham last time, I thought we'd come here and win.

"He has some decent point-to-point form and he's probably taken some time to come to himself. It's wonderful prize-money here and I've got a great jockey. Trainers want to use jockeys in form because things just happen – the gaps open. Confidence is everything, it's a strange thing to explain."

There was nothing strange about Quinn's other winner, Through The Ages , who needed very little assistance to justify odds of 1-4 in the opening 2m juvenile hurdle for Gary Moore.

Quinn said: "The boss just said to me, 'I can't believe you've just got paid for that' as it was just a canter around! He seems to be improving all the time. He finished behind a good horse in Burdett Road on his first run and then was very impressive last time. He can beat only what's in front of him."

Harry Cobden and Walks Like The Man (far side) get the better of Classic Anthem and Robbie Dunne in a driving finish Credit: Alan Crowhurst

Cobden's the man

While Harry Cobden was never going to be able to match Joe Anderson's heroics aboard Transmission in the feature race, he produced an excellent ride aboard Walks Like The Man to land the 2m4½f novice hurdle.

The rider did not panic when the 4-5 favourite Classic Anthem joined him travelling strongly in the home straight and conjured a late rally out of the Anthony Charlton-trained six-year-old, who was winning over hurdles for the first time after landing a point-to-point and a bumper.

"I thought the favourite had the better of me turning in but he got no further clear going to the last," said the jockey. "I had one good go at him and to be fair to the horse he put his neck out and galloped really well to the line. He’s nice.

"He’s got plenty of size and scope and a couple of times, at the third-last and second-last, I sent him down to them and he didn’t really hurdle them, he jumped very big. Anthony was very positive about him."

