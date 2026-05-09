Cameo takes starring role with another runaway trial success for Aidan O'Brien and Ryan Moore

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If you wanted a metaphor for the relative strengths of the Epsom challenges of the superpowers Coolmore and Godolphin then how their contenders handled the undulations at Lingfield might do.

Cameo , ridden by Ryan Moore, and Bloom skipped up the hill in the Oaks Trial, whizzed around the bend and were pointed decisively at the winning post at the end of the home straight.

Romantic Symphony, the unbeaten Godolphin favourite, lumbered to the summit under a distressed William Buick, floundered coming around the bend and was left to try and not finish last in the five-runner race as her Classic credentials evaporated in the Surrey sunshine.

Cameo hit top gear with a quarter of a mile to go as she moved through to lead. Prizeland, a sister to a Derby second in Hoo Ya Mal representing the in-form Andrew Balding team, gave valiant chase but she never threatened to deny Cameo her moment as the main player.

So, it was another Classic trial where Coolmore, Ballydoyle and the world’s best jockey were dominant. Cameo was cut to 12-1 (from 40) by Paddy Power for next month’s Betfred Oaks, and she will be only one of goodness knows how many will be under consideration to give O’Brien his 50th British Classic win on the first Friday in June.

Paul Smith, a co-owner of Cameo with his father Derrick, Michael Tabor, John Magnier and Georg von Opel, said: “We’re very happy with her there. I think the step up in trip really helped and she showed a bit of class and hit the line well.

“She would have to be a contender to go to the Oaks, for sure. I think we have to get all the trials out of the way and once they’re out of the way we’ll know where to place them and what the pecking order is.”

Amelia Earhart: Oaks favourite after her Chester success Credit: Edward Whitaker

Top of the pecking order, as far as the bookmakers are concerned, is Cheshire Oaks winner Amelia Earhart, another Classic trial winner Moore partnered to success for O’Brien.

Moore said: “It’s the first time I’ve ridden Cameo and she’s a tall, scopey filly. She handled the track real well and did everything great. She picked well and I was in front a long way out, but she kept going. She'll get better as the year progresses. You never know where a filly may end up, but I love everything she’s done today.”

Betfred Oaks (4.00 Epsom, June 5)

Betfred: 5-2 Amelia Earhart, 7 I'm The One, 8 Diamond Necklace, 9 Abashiri, 12 Behrayna, Legacy Link, Venetian Lace, 14 Cameo, Felicitas, My Ophelia, 16 bar

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