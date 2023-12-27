Caldwell Potter defies testing conditions to gamely land Grade 1 for Gordon Elliott

Caldwell Potter braved it out best in grim conditions to gamely land Grade 1 glory in the Future Champions Novice Hurdle.

Sent on to win his race at the turn for home by Jack Kennedy, the Gordon Elliott-trained five-year-old looked to have a serious challenger in Predators Gold, but he made a crucial mistake at the final flight to hand Caldwell Potter victory.

He emulated his ill-fated high-class brother Mighty Potter, who won this contest two years ago.

Caldwell Potter was introduced into the Supreme Novices' Hurdle betting at 8-1 with Betfair Sportsbook, while Coral introduced him at 12-1 for the Ballymore Novices' Hurdle.

Elliott told Racing TV: "He's very, very tough and we'll step him up in trip in time. He looks very nice. We knew he'd improved and we knew that the rain would suit him. Jack was always confident on him.

"I wouldn't be shocked if we'd step him up in trip. He might not have the class of Mighty Potter, but he's very tough and a chaser in the making."

Elliott also saddled the 44-and-a-half-length third Down Memory Lane and added: "Derek [O'Connor, jockey] said he never walked on the ground and was beat after two hurdles. He jumped like he was laboured."

Daddy Long Legs, who was sent off the 9-4 favourite, was pulled up on the home turn.

