13:45 Leopardstown

Caldwell Potter defies testing conditions to gamely land Grade 1 for Gordon Elliott

Gordon Elliott was at Newbury on Friday
Gordon Elliott: trainer of Caldwell PotterCredit: Edward Whitaker
Play9 ran
13:45 Leopardstown 2m Hurdle, Grade 1 Novice
Distance: 2m
  1st
    Silk
    Caldwell Potter
    6/1
  2nd
    Silk
    Predators Gold
    4/1
  3rd
    Silk
    Down Memory Lane
    5/2

Caldwell Potter braved it out best in grim conditions to gamely land Grade 1 glory in the Future Champions Novice Hurdle.

Sent on to win his race at the turn for home by Jack Kennedy, the Gordon Elliott-trained five-year-old looked to have a serious challenger in Predators Gold, but he made a crucial mistake at the final flight to hand Caldwell Potter victory.

He emulated his ill-fated high-class brother Mighty Potter, who won this contest two years ago.

Caldwell Potter was introduced into the Supreme Novices' Hurdle betting at 8-1 with Betfair Sportsbook, while Coral introduced him at 12-1 for the Ballymore Novices' Hurdle.

Elliott told Racing TV: "He's very, very tough and we'll step him up in trip in time. He looks very nice. We knew he'd improved and we knew that the rain would suit him. Jack was always confident on him.

"I wouldn't be shocked if we'd step him up in trip. He might not have the class of Mighty Potter, but he's very tough and a chaser in the making."

Elliott also saddled the 44-and-a-half-length third Down Memory Lane and added: "Derek [O'Connor, jockey] said he never walked on the ground and was beat after two hurdles. He jumped like he was laboured."

Daddy Long Legs, who was sent off the 9-4 favourite, was pulled up on the home turn.

Matt RennieReporter

Published on 27 December 2023inReports

Last updated 14:08, 27 December 2023

icon
13:45 LeopardstownPlay
Paddy Power Future Champions Novice Hurdle (Grade 1)9 ran
  • 1st
    Silk
    2Caldwell Potter
    6/1
  • 2nd
    Silk
    6Predators Gold
    4/1
  • 3rd
    Silk
    4Down Memory Lane
    5/2
