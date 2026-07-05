'I could see he was worried' - next stop King George as nervy Calandagan toughs it out to record sixth Group 1 success

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Calandagan returned to winning ways with a hard-fought success in the Group 1 Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud.

The Francis Graffard-trained five-year-old was ridden at the rear of the field for much of the contest, with Lambourn setting the pace and was more than ten lengths ahead of Calandagan at halfway.

Turning for home, though, the favourite began to make his move, sweeping past his rivals before staying on gamely to deny the rallying Cualificar and Sunly, who filled the places.

A five-race winning run, all at the highest level, had come to an end when Calandagan was well beaten in the Coronation Cup at Epsom last month, the first time he had finished outside the first three in his career. However, back on home soil he returned to the winner's enclosure for the second consecutive year in this race, although it was far from as straightforward as his 1-3 starting price suggested it could be, and he was pushed all the way before prevailing by a neck under Mickael Barzalona.

"I was upset with myself after Epsom," said Graffard. "Today I thought he was sweating a little bit too much and I could see he was a little bit worried, so I was worried too.

"At the end of the orders, I said to Mickael, 'Forget everything we said. Just ride him for himself. It doesn't matter if he's beaten, he just needs to get his confidence back.' That's what he did. But he's such a good horse.

"As soon as he hit the front, like he did in Dubai, he just relaxed. Mickael said his acceleration is so long and he can keep accelerating for so long. He's an unbelievable horse."

On the importance of putting the Epsom defeat behind him, Graffard added: "It's very important for these horses, especially at the top level, because they're hard races. Mentally I like them to enjoy themselves and I think it was really good for him. I think mentally he'll be very pleased with himself."

This success was Calandagan's sixth at Group 1 level and took his career earnings beyond £9 million.

The highest-rated racehorse of 2025 holds an entry in the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot later this month, and Graffard confirmed that would be his next target. Paddy Power reacted by cutting him to 2-1 (from 5-2) for the Ascot Group 1.

The trainer said: "The plan is to go back to the King George. Obviously we'll see how he comes out of the race and do what's right by the horse, but it's the obvious race for him. He loves Ascot."

King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Stakes (Ascot, July 25)

Paddy Power: 2 Calandagan, 3 Masquerade Ball, 5 Benvenuto Cellini, 6 Minnie Hauk, 10 Goliath, 12 Bay City Roller, Constitution River, Kalpana, Thundering On, 16 bar.

Read more here

George Scott reveals ambitious autumn programme for Bay City Roller as he rules out Eclipse and says King George bid not certain

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.