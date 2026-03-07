'Buzzing' Sandown owner waits on The New Lion for an £80,000 Cheltenham payout - and Dan Skelton is saying nothing to put him off

Now is the time to be excited, particularly if you train a star-studded Cheltenham Festival squad or own a runaway Sandown winner who has left you on the cusp of two potentially huge winning bets.

Paul Nicholls may or may not have any ante-post wagers but he certainly does have some stars in a squad that grew in the most delightful way when Bibe Mus ran away with Sandown's opener.

"We're going into it with loads of belief but so is everyone else," said Nicholls, whose winner now heads to Tuesday's Fred Winter, in which he will carry the same Colm Donlon silks as the trainer's Champion Hurdle supplementary entry Tutti Quanti.