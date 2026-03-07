- More
'Buzzing' Sandown owner waits on The New Lion for an £80,000 Cheltenham payout - and Dan Skelton is saying nothing to put him off
The trainers' title leader is looking forward to saddling his strongest festival squad
Now is the time to be excited, particularly if you train a star-studded Cheltenham Festival squad or own a runaway Sandown winner who has left you on the cusp of two potentially huge winning bets.
Paul Nicholls may or may not have any ante-post wagers but he certainly does have some stars in a squad that grew in the most delightful way when Bibe Mus ran away with Sandown's opener.
- 'He's a proper horse' - Paul Nicholls hurdler set for quick turnaround at Cheltenham and cut to 16-1 after impressive win
"We're going into it with loads of belief but so is everyone else," said Nicholls, whose winner now heads to Tuesday's Fred Winter, in which he will carry the same Colm Donlon silks as the trainer's Champion Hurdle supplementary entry Tutti Quanti.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inReports
Last updated
- Gowran Park: 'He's a good lad and is taking the opportunities' - claimer shines on Jigoro as Gordon Elliott lands feature
- Hereford: 'That was for Sam. He rode in points for us and was a very dear friend' - racing remembers amateur jockey Sam Lee
- Ayr: Lucinda Russell and Michael Scudamore claim 326-1 four-timer to make it six winners in two days
- Wolverhampton: 'I'm glad I came' - who needs to be in Barbados when you can ride winners on the Tapeta?
- Sandown: 'He's a proper horse' - Paul Nicholls hurdler set for quick turnaround at Cheltenham and cut to 16-1 after impressive win
- Gowran Park: 'He's a good lad and is taking the opportunities' - claimer shines on Jigoro as Gordon Elliott lands feature
- Hereford: 'That was for Sam. He rode in points for us and was a very dear friend' - racing remembers amateur jockey Sam Lee
- Ayr: Lucinda Russell and Michael Scudamore claim 326-1 four-timer to make it six winners in two days
- Wolverhampton: 'I'm glad I came' - who needs to be in Barbados when you can ride winners on the Tapeta?
- Sandown: 'He's a proper horse' - Paul Nicholls hurdler set for quick turnaround at Cheltenham and cut to 16-1 after impressive win