'Very classy' Burdett Road avoids chaos at first and blitzes rivals to become new 8-1 Triumph Hurdle favourite

Burdett Road laid down a serious early marker for the Triumph Hurdle when coming from last to first to win the JCB Triumph Hurdle Trial by six and a half lengths under a confident Harry Cobden at Cheltenham on Saturday.

The first race on day two of the Paddy Power Gold Cup meeting got off to a chaotic start with 300-1 shot Paris Star veering to his left and unseating rider Lorcan Murtagh at the first hurdle. The loose horse then hampered Knight Of Allen and Galactic Jack, with the former forced off the track and out of the race and Galactic Jack losing any chance as he crashed through the marker between the hurdle and chase courses.

The loose Parish Star carries out Knight Of Allen (far right) and seriously inconveniences Galactic Jack (yellow cap) Credit: Racing TV

Trained by James Owen, Burdett Road avoided the carnage after being anchored at the back by Cobden, who suggested his horse was a live candidate for the Triumph when making a winning debut over hurdles at Huntingdon 13 days ago and rode his partner with an abundance of confidence here.

A Royal Ascot winner for Michael Bell, the winner showed all his Flat dash from the back of the last to reel in An Bradan Feasa, leaving bookmakers to cut his price for the Triumph.

"He's a very classy horse. He missed a few hurdles on the way round but March is very much on the agenda," said Cobden. "He's a proper little horse and winged the second last. I was still on the bridle down to the last which was lovely. He had a dream run through and when I pressed the button he quickened up nicely."

Coral immediately went 12-1 (from 20) for the big one in March and shortly after cut his price again to 8-1 favourite. Defi Du Seuil was last runner to take the same race en route to Triumph glory when winning in 2016.

