'Bullseye!' - spring specialist Black Poppy hits the target in Swinton Hurdle

In the spring a punter's fancy lightly turns to Black Poppy, or it should do if they know what is good for them.

The Kerry Lee-trained hurdler made it four wins from six starts at this time of year by landing the £150,000 Pertemps Network Swinton Handicap Hurdle, richly rewarding the patience of his owners from West Coast Haulage Limited.

This had been a long-term plan and after the 10-1 shot's victory under Adam Wedge, the trainer's brother Tom said: "You can sum this up in one word: bullseye! That was the prize we wanted and the prize we got. He's a nice horse with the right profile and the right age and, crucially, patient owners who have minded him.

"They have been amazing – if the conditions aren't right, they don't run and we wait. Today, everything came together. I walked the course at 7am on Thursday and it was wrong for one of our entries but perfect for this fellow.

"He wants proper spring good ground and credit to Kirkland Tellwright, Pablo Picasso couldn't have got out his sketchpad and created better spring ground. Clerks have a hard time but what he's produced out there is stunning."

Walford strikes again

When the flowers bloom in Sheriff Hutton, so do Mark Walford's horses. That is not an old wives' tale, it is the theory put forward after Willaston landed the £50,000 Pertemps Network Long Distance Handicap Hurdle for the yard.

The 14-1 shot's success under Jamie Hamilton was the trainer's sixth win in the last three days and Walford's father Tim explained: "Every time the rape flowers, our horses fly. People say horses are allergic to rape and I'm certain the odd one is – and the odd person is– but the majority are not.

"I said it four years ago and Mark told me, 'Dad, you're talking rubbish,' but now he agrees and all the lads realise that I'm right."

Willaston, a 33-1 shot when landing a 2m4½f race at Cheltenham last month, saw this longer trip out well to score by just over two lengths

Walford said: "We were surprised at Cheltenham, we thought he might get a place there if we were lucky, but he finished like a train and I think this is what he wants – three miles on good ground.

"Jamie thinks he may be a Pertemps horse. In the long-term he's a chaser but what's the point at the moment when he can win hurdles like that?"

Willaston (third from left, purple sleeves) blooms for Mark Walford Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

The Force is with him

Creative Force, who won the Jersey Stakes for Godolphin in 2021 and was beaten just a neck in the Platinum Jubilee last year, warmed up for another visit to Royal Ascot with a smooth success in the 6f conditions race.

He is 5-1 favourite (from 7-1) for the renamed Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee with Paddy Power and jockey James Doyle said: "I was really pleased with him. He's a bonny horse who's been a real flagbearer for us over the years.

"He usually comes to the fore when you need him and hopefully this is a stepping stone to better things. He should be in for a good campaign, he certainly hasn't lost his enthusiasm over the years."

Creative Force: set to return to Royal Ascot after success at Haydock Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

Bleu looks sharp

Angel Bleu is a 25-1 chance (from 40-1) for the Queen Anne with Paddy Power after scoring his first win since October 2021 in the Listed Spring Trophy.

Jockey Hector Crouch said: "It was probably a furlong short of his best here today, he's won a Group 1 at a mile so we were pleased to get him back on track.

"He's had a tough year following his busy and successful juvenile season and it's a step back to where we know he can be."

Royal hope

Ed Bethell hopes to mark his third season with a licence by having his first runners at Royal Ascot and James McHenry may have booked a place on the team by landing the mile handicap under Callum Rodriguez.

"The Britannia was the race in the back of my mind at the start of the season," said the trainer, who succeeded his father James in charge at Thorngill House in Middleham in 2021.

"I've not had a runner at Royal Ascot so far but I have seven or eight possibles this year, including a nice two-year-old who hasn't run yet."

Appeal likely

Liamarty Dreams was demoted for interference after passing the post first in the 7f handicap, which was awarded to Metabolt, however trainer Karl Burke indicated that he intended to appeal against the decision.

