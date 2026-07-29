Brilliant Bow Echo defies tricky passage to keep unbeaten record and emulate Frankel with rare Group 1 hat-trick

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Bow Echo maintained his unbeaten record with a surging run to once again deny Gstaad in the closing stages of the Visit Qatar Sussex Stakes.

A dominant winner of the 2,000 Guineas before an all-out victory in the St James’s Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot, Bow Echo had to overcome another challenge to win the Sussex Stakes having been boxed in and then hit a flat spot at a key moment in the contest.

Having elected to track Gstaad, Bow Echo found his exit shut by Puerto Rico on his outside, allowing Gstaad to get first run with a quarter of a mile to go.

As Gstaad kicked on, Bow Echo came off the bridle and for half a furlong it looked as though the tables would be turned. However, Bow Echo was not to be denied and picked up impressively in the final furlong, thrusting past Gstaad in the final stages to land another success under jubilant rider Billy Loughnane.

He said: “What a superstar of a horse. I know how lucky I am to have a horse like this at my age. They made life difficult for him but I always wanted to follow [Gstaad], that was my plan. I was boxed in between [Gstaad and Puerto Rico] and had to wait to get out, but when he did he proved how good he is.

Bow Echo: unbeaten star edged out Gstaad again Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

“We’ve watched plenty of Sussexes back, me and George, and they always get on top of them late. It just keeps getting better and better.”

Winning trainer George Boughey said the intention was to work towards an end-of-season run in the Breeders' Cup Mile at Keeneland, with conditions there likely to suit him.

Reflecting on the success, the trainer said: "I think it was always going to be a tough race for him. He found himself in a pocket or two and had to be tough today. He’s improving, he’s learning to race and to get into a scrap.

"He really showed all of his attributes today. He’s a star, he’s got an amazing mind and he looks the complete racehorse at the moment. I think the plan is to go to France for the Prix Jacques le Marois or the Prix du Moulin, but we’d like the horse to end up at the Breeders’ Cup."

He added: "We’ve got the right man riding him – he’s a real show boy – and he’s an outstanding rider."

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