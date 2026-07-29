'He's so fast – he's just like a motorbike': George Boughey hails Bow Echo as he emulates Frankel with rare Group 1 hat-trick

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Everybody loves an unbeaten star but the welcome back to the winner's enclosure Goodwood served up for Bow Echo after an absorbing Visit Qatar Sussex Stakes highlighted better than any words the esteem with which the three-time Group 1 winner and his connections are held.

In overcoming a troubled passage for the second time in a row, Bow Echo became the first horse since Frankel to complete the 2,000 Guineas, St James's Palace and Sussex Stakes treble in the same season. But this was not a day for drawing comparisons, this was a day to celebrate a serious talent in his own right.

It took a combination of the panache Bow Echo had shown in the Guineas and the tenacity he displayed at Royal Ascot to conquer the biggest Sussex Stakes field of the last 20 years.

It was sheer guts that got him home in front on the second of those occasions, but there was a certain amount of majesty about the way he ran down old foe Gstaad from an unpromising position this time around.

That stardust was not lost on his supporters, whether they had backed him or not, and the hearty roars that went up as he paraded in front of the stands after the race were matched when he returned to the number one spot.

"That was an explosive turn of foot," said winning trainer George Boughey. "I think it was a bit messier than what we thought it would be and huge credit to Billy Loughnane again. He was ice-cool. This is an extraordinary horse but he's got an extraordinary rider to go with him. It gives me huge satisfaction to see Billy producing the horse like he did, but fundamentally what a horse.

"To have the constitution to deal with another rough race and to be able to relax through it and find the line as strong as he did . . . I'm lost for words a little bit."

Bow Echo: unbeaten star edged out Gstaad again Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

Loughnane was determined to follow Ryan Moore on Gstaad but when he started to investigate a route home towards the inside of that rival, he soon discovered every lane occupied.

That meant checking Bow Echo off the heels of his main market rival and, as his mount muscled his way to the outside, Loughnane had to watch Moore make his move for home.

The response may not have been immediate, but once Bow Echo found daylight he started to purr. From that point Loughnane was able to build the revs and when he put his foot fully to the floor, his partner's turbo propelled them to the front in the nick of time.

"He's so fast – he's just like a motorbike," said Boughey. "He's a horse who stays the mile well but he's also got an exceptional turn of foot. Billy has had amazing belief in this horse for a long time and so have I."

Undoubtedly Loughnane had to hold his nerve at a crucial stage, yet as he relived one of his greatest days on a racecourse, the 20-year-old said he was never unduly concerned.

George Boughey: could send Bow Echo to the Breeders' Cup Mile Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

"I knew there was going to be pace on in the race and they ensured that it was a testing gallop," said Loughnane. "I found the tail of Ryan's horse after a couple of furlongs and I was happy in that, but then Christophe [Soumillon, aboard Puerto Rico] arrived on my outside and had me in a little bit of a pocket. That didn't make life easy for me and I had to wait a little bit before moving, but when we did he really let down well - he's a horse with a blistering turn of foot.

"Me and George watched millions of these races back and the closer almost always gets up in the Sussex. I knew I was going to have to play him late, so that was always going to be the plan and I was always going to take my time and get him to relax and get him into that rhythm he's got. I had to just wait to get out, but I wasn't worried, I still had a furlong and a half from there to the line and from the furlong pole onwards I always felt like I was going to run them down."

And run them down he did, with Bow Echo taking his unbeaten record to six, and enhancing his already sizeable reputation in the process.

"The reception from the crowd means everything," said Loughnane. "The reception when we got back in was magical and it proves what a following this horse has got. I know how lucky I am to have a horse like him."

Boughey picked out either the Prix Jacques le Marois or the Prix du Moulin next for Bow Echo. He also highlighted his desire to conquer America in the Breeders' Cup Mile at the end of October, something not even Frankel attempted.

If he is still unbeaten after a trip to Keeneland, perhaps it will be appropriate to revisit the comparisons. Before then, Bow Echo and his connections deserve to be celebrated for their own achievements.

Read these next:

'It's been a graveyard' - Bow Echo and a procession of winning favourites turn Glorious Goodwood into a bookie's nightmare

'If we didn't have a winner today, it was going to be a long week' - Wathnan celebrate 40-minute turnaround in fortunes

Pershaada blows away Molecomb rivals – and a £40,000 Nunthorpe gamble could follow for Hannon's flying filly

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.