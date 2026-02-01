'She's gorgeous' - Gordon Elliott on cloud nine after Brighterdaysahead puts Lossiemouth in her place

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

More than a year has passed since Brighterdaysahead was catapulted to the head of the two-mile hurdling realm with a barnstorming performance at Leopardstown and she finally conjured a display of similar precocity in thumping Lossiemouth back at the Dublin venue to suggest she could yet fulfil all her immense potential.

For Gordon Elliott's talented mare, 2025 turned out to be a lost year. After that 30-length-plus annihilation of State Man and co here at Christmas 2024, she skipped the Irish Champion Hurdle only to bomb out behind Golden Ace in a dramatic running of the main event come March in the Cotswolds.

Brighterdaysahead was then put in her place back in lowly mares' company at Punchestown, after which Elliott identified a "little niggle" that was duly addressed. Her delayed return this season scuppered plans to go chasing and she showed enough when getting to within a length of a race-fit Lossiemouth at Christmas to sustain hope she might not be a lost cause in the elite hurdling division just yet.

Elliott opted to take in the Irish Champion Hurdle this time and she duly built on her Christmas run, filleting Lossiemouth to the tune of more than three lengths with a thoroughly accomplished display under Jack Kennedy. Remember, this talented mare is still just seven years of age, and suddenly she looks to be making up for lost time.

David Jennings:

Last March, she was sent off at 5-2 for the Champion Hurdle. The winding road back to this juncture sees her in a similar position now, with Paddy Power cutting the Gigginstown House Stud representative to the very same price (from 9-2) at the head of the market with The New Lion.

"She's been there twice and hasn't won but hopefully she'll put that right," Elliott said after she returned here at odds of 11-4.

"It's great to be involved in these races and to win them is extra special. Lossiemouth is a superstar and so is our mare; all you have to do is look at her, she'd take the eye out of your head – she's gorgeous."

How much scope Brighterdaysahead had to step forward from her Christmas defeat to Lossiemouth was a subject of some discussion in the preamble to this €200,000 Grade 1, sponsored for a first time by Timeless Sash Windows. Elliott was adamant he had left enough on her and he was vindicated spectacularly to secure the showpiece for a second time for all involved following Apple's Jade's 2019 success.

From very early on, Lossiemouth looked less comfortable under Paul Townend as Kennedy kept close tabs on the front-running El Fabiolo. Kennedy was able to dictate the terms of engagement, leading on the long run after the third-last that took in the bypassed second-last before pinging the final flight in a position of authority to exact sweet vengeance.

"We knew she'd improve from the last day," said Elliott. "Whether she was good enough to beat Lossiemouth, we weren't sure, but she was very tough. I think the fast pace suited her and Jack said she never jumped or travelled as well as she did today."

The opposite was probably true of Lossiemouth. On deep ground, she never landed a blow and this might have confirmed she will vie for a third Mares' Hurdle rather than tackle the Champion Hurdle.

Willie Mullins said: "I was disappointed. From early on it looked like she didn't turn up. I don't know why. Possibly [it was] this very heavy ground but we will see how she comes out of it."

A dejected Rich Ricci echoed the trainer's words, saying: "Paul said we were beaten a long way from home. We'll see if anything comes to light, maybe she just doesn't like Leopardstown. She's a good Cheltenham mare so we'll go home and figure it out."

The reverse is true to an extent with Brighterdaysahead, who who must now lay to rest the Cotswolds ghost that first reared its head when she was thwarted by Golden Ace in the 2024 Mares' Novices' Hurdle.

"She wasn't right at Cheltenham last year, she never ran her race," Elliott said. "She had a little issue that we got rectified after Punchestown, and the year before she was unlucky, Jack probably wasn't at his brilliant best."

Brighterdaysahead and Jack Kennedy after winning the Irish Champion Hurdle Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

That was certainly a rarity. Kennedy has endured more than his share of hardship but he is as good as any in his trade and is riding the crest of a wave at the moment, his two wins on the day taking him back to the summit of the jockeys' championship.

"She was good," he said with characteristic understatement. "She jumped great, and my biggest concern was I would have liked a lead for longer but obviously she stays. It was a long way up there in front so she was probably idling a bit in front. Hopefully she will improve again, and she'll probably have to."

That is doubtless true, although maybe less so than might often be the case given the open nature of the Champion Hurdle.

Unibet Champion Hurdle (Cheltenham, March 10)

Unibet: 2 Brighterdaysahead, The New Lion, 6 Constitution Hill, 7 Lossiemouth, 8 Golden Ace, 16 Poniros, 20 bar.

Analysis: 'I certainly wouldn’t be getting involved at 2-1 for the Champion Hurdle'

By Harry Wilson

Brighterdaysahead travelled sweetly throughout and found plenty when asked to see off Lossiemouth in the Irish Champion Hurdle, readily reversing the form from their clash in the December Hurdle.

This was a fine effort on the clock too. She recorded an overall time 13.8secs quicker than the Grade 1 2m novice hurdle won by Talk The Talk earlier on the card, running 0.9secs per furlong faster than that winner.

These were conditions that Brighterdaysahead relishes. This was her seventh win from eight starts on ground described as soft or worse and came at the scene of her career-best Racing Post Rating.

Her only defeat on this sort of ground came when second to Golden Ace in the Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival in March 2024 and that is a worry, as is her disappointing effort in last season’s Champion Hurdle.

Brighterdayshead has yet to record an RPR higher than 148 at Cheltenham, which leaves her with plenty to find with the principals, and she may just not like the track. I certainly wouldn’t be getting involved at 2-1 for the Champion Hurdle.

Lossiemouth, who had the benefit of race fitness when beating Brighterdaysahead in the December Hurdle last time, was readily outpointed by the winner here. There didn’t seem to be any excuses and she was beaten by a better horse on the day.

We know she’s good at Cheltenham – she’s unbeaten in four starts with a best RPR of 156 – and I would expect her to finish ahead of Brighterdaysahead should they both line up in the Champion Hurdle.

However, she’s run out a comfortable winner of all five starts she’s had over two and a half miles and the Mares’ Hurdle looks a far better option at the festival.

Read more here

'Poetry in motion' - Majborough the new Champion Chase favourite after front-running demolition job

Jockey given 14-day ban after mistaking winning post and throwing away victory in bumper

'The bubble burst' - Paul Townend at a loss to explain Final Demand flop

Sign up to receive On The Nose , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.