Breeze Of Wind blows his rivals away in four-mile marathon feature

Four miles on ground with a GoingStick reading of just 3.2 ensured the Marathon Handicap Chase lived up to its name as the prolific Breeze Of Wind swept to victory after the last.

The 5-6 favourite was given a quiet ride by Sam Coltherd as he was going nearly a mile further than he had been before.

His task was helped by all five runners taking things slowly in the conditions, which resulted in the whole field having some sort of chance at the last.

Despite going into unknown territory, Breeze Of Wind came from third to first on the run-in to deny gallant front-runner Don Brocco.

Coltherd said: "There was a question mark over the trip but when he hit the front he pricked his ears."

Dollar cashes in

Stephen Mulqueen came fresh from his third on Lucinda Russell's Giovinco in the Brown Advisory Novices' Chase at Cheltenham to bag the opener for the same stable on Dollar Collar .

The 7-1 chance tracked odds-on favourite Phantomofthepoints for most of the 2m maiden hurdle before her stamina kicked in on the run-in to turn over the 1-2 chance convincingly.

Mulqueen told Sky Sports Racing: "I wanted to get the stands' rail on the run-in, so I thought I'd better go for it approaching the last before the leader shut the door on me. She's still a bit weak but toughed it out."

Claim reduced

Conditional jockey Joe Williamson had his claim reduced after steering Heritier De Sivola to a first win over fences in the 3m handicap chase.

The 100-30 chance showed a high knee action and a clean pair of heels to his four rivals on the last circuit to win at the fifth time of asking over fences for Williamson and Phil Kirby.

He said: "That's me down to 3lb now, which is good, and this fellow should have won last time but for being crowded."

