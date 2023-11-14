Brandon Wilkie rides out 7lb claim aboard 25-1 stable debutant Carlos Felix

Brandon Wilkie rode out his 7lb claim on Carlos Felix , who made a successful stable debut for Stella Barclay.

Sent off a 25-1 chance on his first start since leaving Phil Kirby, Carlos Felix denied his former trainer's 3-1 favourite Peripeteia by a length and half in the 1m4½f apprentice handicap.

Success on his first ride for Barclay sealed a landmark 20th career winner for Wilkie, who will be able to claim only 5lb in future.

The 20-year-old is based with Karl Burke and told Sky Sports Racing: "I kept it simple. Stella just said to bounce out, sit where you like and learn a bit about the horse really. There was no mad expectations."

Carlos Felix ran in a Grade 1 juvenile hurdle contest at Aintree's Grand National meeting when trained by Dan Skelton in 2021 and was a first winner Barclay has trained for Darren and Annaley Yates.

Wilkie added: "Looking at his form, he's always run well fresh afters breaks so I was kind of hoping he'd run an all right race. Everyone else just started coming off the bridle and he's just kept travelling through with it. It all went to plan."

Wilkie was ninth aboard Highjacked on his other ride in the 6f handicap won by Lazardrieux. Success on the Grant Tuer-trained six-year-old completed a double for PJ McDonald after he had earlier helped Silvretta get off the mark at the fifth attempt in the 6f novice for Andrew Balding.

Happy connections

Callum Shepherd and Linda Perratt combined for a double as Trais Fluors made a successful stable debut in the mile handicap before Keep Me Stable landed the 7f handicap. Both winners were owned by Paul Corrigan.

