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Bow Echo edges St James's Palace Stakes thriller to maintain unbeaten record for relieved Billy Loughnane
- 1st1Bow Echofav5/6
- 2nd2Gstaad2/1
- 3rd6Talk Of New York11/2
Bow Echo clung on to win the St James’s Palace Stakes from a rallying Gstaad to maintain his unbeaten record.
Billy Loughnane admitted after the race that Bow Echo won in spite of the ride he gave the horse. Squeezed at the start, posted on the outside around the bend and potentially in front earlier than he wanted - yet Bow Echo would not be denied.
In comparison, Ryan Moore utilised all of his skill and experience to try to snatch the victory. Smuggled away on the inside, Moore got Gstaad rolling around the bend and was greeted with a beautiful split with a furlong to go.
Closer and closer Gstaad came to Bow Echo, with Loughnane glancing nervously across to see where he was. Closer and closer as the line came towards them both, but as the camera flashed it was Bow Echo who was in front. Just.
Loughnane said: "It was a very tactical race. I wouldn’t put it down as one of my finest rides and the horse got me out of trouble today.
"He was messy. I didn’t want to go to the fence as I didn’t want to make it hard and I wanted a smooth run, but I got a horrible passage around the Godolphin horse [Talk Of New York]. He showed his class. This horse is a superstar and I’m so lucky to be part of a horse like this. It doesn’t get better than this."
George Boughey wore a relieved expression in the winner's enclosure, and said the experience would help Bow Echo reach greater heights through the season.
He said: "It’s the first time he’s got into a proper battle. I think we’ll see a better horse now he’s been in that scrap. It’s fine margins in this game and luckily he was on the right side of it.
"At Billy’s own admission he committed a bit sooner than he hoped. This is as far as this horse wants to go. It’s a dream to be training horses like this and to be trusted with them. Plan A was to win the Guineas and come here and then go to the Sussex."
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