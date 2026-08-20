'She's a proper Group 1 filly' - George Boughey may be saying goodbye to Bow Echo, but he has a new star on his hands in Libertango

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When you are just about to lose a possible horse of a lifetime, it does no harm to win with another very good one.

Libertango is probably not going to be as good as Bow Echo. That is an impossibly high bar and it may be that no horse of her generation reaches the level of the 2,000 Guineas, St James's Palace and Sussex Stakes winner.

But her Sky Bet Lowther Stakes victory at York on Thursday was just the thing to raise spirits – and hint at a bright future – for all at George Boughey's Craven House Stables in Newmarket, which Bow Echo leaves for Dalham Hall Stud on Saturday, having suffered a career-ending setback.

Bow Echo: supercolt was retired last week Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

"It will be a sad day, but there's lots to look forward to, and he's sound and well," reflected the trainer.

"I was chatting to Liam O'Rourke, who's a massive part of the team behind the scenes, and I'm very proud of the way Bow Echo's going to go to Dalham Hall.

"He just had a little setback and that means he misses enough time that he couldn't run in his next assignment. The one thing it has done is give us a week to enjoy having him around. He looks magnificent. It's a huge credit to the guys who looked after him."

Bow Echo will depart with a perfect six-out-of-six record, and Boughey said: "What a star he's been. It's very hard to fill the void, but we've got some lovely horses."

One of those lovely horses is Libertango, who was switched to the far rail from stall 15 by a masterful Billy Loughnane and caught Star Of State in the final furlong for a half-length win in the Group 2 Lowther.

"I wanted to come four or five doors over, maybe not ten doors, but the one thing I said to Billy was to try to find after a furlong the horses you want to follow who will take you closest to the line," said Boughey.

"We've held her in seriously high regard for a long time. There was slightly dampened enthusiasm on the ground. She had to go and prove she handled it. Billy said she got away with it."

The man who won the Grade 1 Christophe Clement Turf Stakes at Saratoga last weekend with Survie now has another top-level race – or two – in his sights.

"She's a proper Group 1 filly," he said. "She'll go for the Cheveley Park Stakes, that's been the plan for a long time.

"She was a breeze-up buy from Newmarket, she clocked the third-quickest time there, and there's no reason to think she won't handle the track there. Then it's on to the Breeders' Cup for the Juvenile Turf Sprint."

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