Bold Act battles home under William Buick to strike for Godolphin in Listed event at Deauville

Bold Act produced a determined display when keeping on gamely to land the Listed Prix Nureyev for Charlie Appleby and Godolphin.

The three-year-old was sent off odds-on after finishing third in the Group 3 Hampton Court Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot before filling the same position in the Group 2 Prix Eugene Adam last time.

The New Approach colt was handy throughout, and sat just behind the leaders under William Buick before producing a sustained effort up the rail to lead inside the final half-furlong.

He kept finding all the way to the line to fend off the challenge of Woodchuck, while the Andre Fabre-trained Bravais flew home from the rear to take third.

Buick said: "He battled on really well there. He's run some good races in defeat this year and this was his first victory since his first start as a three-year-old. It's nice to get his head in front and it looked a good opportunity for him. We were a little bit worried about the ground, he looks a real top-of-the ground horse, but he coped with it well."

Grey Man and Marvin Grandin after winning the Group 3 Prix Francois Boutin

Grey Man showed a fine turn of foot under Marvin Grandin to see off the Joseph O’Brien-trained Mythology in the Group 3 Circus Maximus Prix Francois Boutin.

Owner, Jean-Philippe Dubois, believes Grey Man is pretty versatile in terms of trip.

“He has never disappointed us at any stage and today he has confirmed what we thought of him,” said Dubois, who has been associated with some of the best trotting horses in France over a long career.

“He won so easily last time that I thought he had a chance against the English and Irish runners. He’s won over 1,350 metres and 1,600 metres [a mile], he’s just a good horse who adapts to everything.”

Oisin Murphy suffered a torrid time on the hard-pulling Evade, who finished fourth of the five runners, while William Buick eased Godolphin's Majestic One right down having been beaten two furlongs from home.

A delighted Aurelien Lemaitre returns after victory on Engaliwe

Engaliwe came fast and late under Aurelien Lemaitre to edge out Dschingis Star in the Prix Minerve in which the first four home were separated by a nose, a short neck and a head.

Lemaitre seemed pretty confident he had got there on the Maxime Cesandri-trained daughter of Galiway, who had won the Listed Prix de la Seine in May and followed that up with a third-placed effort in the Prix de Royaumont on her first attempt at a mile and a half.

"She needed her break after Chantilly and I couldn't be confident against Tasmania, who was third in the Diane, and several good fillies from abroad," said Cesandri. "But I have enormous faith in this filly. I'd like to aim her at the Group 1 Prix de Royallieu on Arc weekend and I think she'll improve again when the ground gets softer."

Tasmania, who finished sixth of the nine runners, got no run at all up the rail under Bauyrzhan Murzabayev, while Crack Of Light and Scarlett O'Hara filled third and fourth for the visitors.

Tom Marquand, who partnered Crack Of Light for William Haggas, said: "She's run okay but she just did a bit too much too early."

Read this next:

'A brave call' - Inspiral completes amazing comeback to land Jacques le Marois 11 days on from Goodwood flop

Sign up to receive On The Nose , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning